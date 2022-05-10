It’s Never Too Late To Travel

The commitments of work and family can make it challenging for us to grab a few moments of free time, but we don’t have to doom ourselves to a one-dimensional, mundane life. Our photographer, Kylene White ignored the common belief that traveling is only for the childless twentysomethings when she and her girlfriends — with a baby in tow — traveled to Portugal.

By Brandi Travis | Photos by Kylene White

When I was asked to go on a trip to Europe with four of my friends last November, I said yes, but thought it would never happen because of our busy lives.

Three of us – including myself – are moms, and we all have demanding jobs. I thought to myself: “We can’t just drop everything and travel the world unencumbered like we used to,” but we did. We traveled throughout Portugal and the Azores Islands in the middle of the Atlantic.

And we will again because we needed and deserved it. I enjoyed being with smart, successful, kind and supportive women, who all had their own hefty responsibilities to manage.

There were times during the trip that one of us would have to get on a conference call, send an important email, take turns comforting the baby, charge the breast pump, and make sure our families back home were safe. However, it didn’t dampen our mood. We grew closer and became a source of support for each other.

This is the feminist dream — my feminist dream. It’s not about being a girl boss, it’s about being a BOSS, a mother, a wife. It’s about being everything and having a damn good time doing it.

How many times did you hear when you were in your twenties, “Travel now, while you still can,” “Enjoy your freedom while you still can?” I always heard that, but never wanted to believe it.

However, women are calling BS on this archaic way of thinking. We are doing it all, and I think now is the time for us to debunk the notion that we have run out of time to do the things that bring us joy. Instead, my message to every woman will be: “Never stop doing what makes you happy. It will not always be easy, but it will be worth it.”