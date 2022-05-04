Fashion Show Committee: Tawana Bain, Christine Fellingham, Faith Yascone and Randy Blevins | Photos by Kylene White and Rhyne Newton | Music by DJ Samosa | Entertainment provided by Chase Dean, B Simm and NCrediblez | Models provided by Heyman Talent | Backstage Beauty Team: Lauren Sutton, Jeannie Gonzalez, Delaney Gilkey, Shikeera Keith, Valentino Ideal, Danielle Johnson, Andrea Gregory, Adelyn Hudson, Nakaya Gore and Timeshia Dattilo

Special thanks goes out to all International Derby Fashion Show sponsors: Fourth Street Live!, Heyman Talent, Paul Mitchell School, AFM Threads, Today’s Woman, WHAS 11, I-Heart Radio, Louisville Thoroughbred Society, Woodstock Lavender Company, Macy’s and our emcees, WHAS Good Morning Kentuckiana co-hosts Eric King and Hayley Minogue.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0009

Heyman Talent model Sarah in Velvet Outlaw.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0012

Heyman Talent models Dominique, Joe and Tana in Velvet Outlaw at the DDW Fashion Show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0024

Heyman models Laura, Lucy, Jacob and Gabby in Velvet Outlaw at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0029

Heyman Talent model Zuri in Mad Hatter at the DDW Fashion Show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0033

Heyman Talent model Beth in Mad Hatter at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0037

Heyman Talent model Courtney in Mad Hatter at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0047

Heyman Talent model Sidney in Mad Hatter at the DDW Fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0053

Heyman Talent model Sara in Mad Hatter at the DDW Fashion show sponsored by TW.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0064

Heyman Talent models Sidney and Tana in Mad Hatter at the DDW fashion show sponsored by TW.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0068

Heyman Talent models Kourtney and Beth in Mad Hatter at the DDW fashion show sponsored by TW.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0071

Heyman talent models Dominique and Zuri in Mad Hatter at the DDW fashion show produced by TW.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0075

Heyman Talent model Gabby in Mad Hatter at the DDW fashion show produced by TW.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0083

Heyman Talent model Melissa Moore in Mad Hatter at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0086

Heyman Talent model Olivia in Mad Hatter at the DDW fashion show sponsored by TW.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0090

Heyman Talent model Lauren in Mad Hatter at the DDW fashion show sponsored by TW.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0093

Heyman Talent model Lucy Duane in Mad Hatter at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0103

Heyman Talent model Lanisha in Mad Hatter at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0112

Heyman Talent models Melissa and Gabby in Mad Hatter at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0116

Aerialist Michael Guillen at the DDW fashion show produced by TW.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0128

Heyman Talent aerialist Michael Guillen at the DDW fashion show produced by TW.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-0133

Heyman Talent aerialist Michael Guillen at the DDW fashion show produced by Today's Woman.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2468

Model Stephanie with makeup artist Lauren Sutton backstage at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2481

Heyman Talent model Gabby backstage at the Heyman Talent fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2487

Corey Milliman's headpiece for the DDW fashion show.

Marcia Tarnoff has been a Derby Diversity Week attendee since its inception.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2513

In the dressing tent with the Heyman Talent models and dancer Jose Brooks at the DDW fashion show produced by Today's Woman.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2516

In the dressing tent at the DDW fashion show with Today's Woman's Jazzlin Hamilton and the Heyman Talent models.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2522

Getting ready for showtime at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live produced by Today's Woman.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2531

Heyman Talent model Kourtney wait for final alterations from designer Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2558

Heyman Talent models Lanisha and Olivia pose In the dressing tent at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2562

Heyman Talent model Kourtney in a Soreyda Begley gown waits to walk the runway at Fourth Street Live at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2573

Heyman models in Soreyda Begley in the dressing tent at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2577

Backstage with Heyman models Brooke, Larua and Sidney in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show.

DJ Samosa poses before the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2592

Khadijah Tribble, SVP Corporate Social Responsibility with Curaleaf, speaks about her involvement with DDW. Curaleaf is one of the DDW sponsors. She is joined by Tawana Bain DDW founder and publisher of Today's Woman magazine and Marcia Tarnoff with Blank 2 Branded.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2600

Designer Esi Bani's Handcrafted Collection at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2607

Esi Bani's Handcrafted collection at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live produced by Today's Woman.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2617

Heyman Talent model Keniesha in Esi Bani Handcrafted at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2622

Heyman Talent model Melissa Moore in Esi Bani Handcrafted at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2633

Jescanta James in Esi Bani Handcrafted at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2647

Heyman Talent dancer Jose Brooks mesmerizes the Fourth Street Live crowd at the DDW fashion show.

The scene at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2682

Cannonball swimwear comes down the runway at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2693

Heyman Talent model Tana works a Cannonball Swimwear suit at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2704

Heyman talent model Sara in Cannonball Swimwear at the DDW Fashion Show at Fourth Street Live.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2709

Cannonball Swimwear wows the crowds at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2724

Heyman Talent models in Cannonball Swimwear at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2734

Heyman Talent model Zuri in Velvet Outlaw at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2736

Heyman Talent model Domique in Velvet Outlaw at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2745

Heyman Talent model Joe works the crowd in Velvet Outlaw.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2754

Heyman Talent model Tana in Velvet Outlaw at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2759

Heyman Talent model Sidney struts in Velvet Outlaw at the DDW Fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2767

Heyman Talent model Stephanie in Velvet Outlaw at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2769

Heyman Talent model Donovan in Velvet Outlaw at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2774

Heyman Talent model Gabby in Velvet Outlaw at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2777

Velvet Outlaw at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2793

Heyman Talent model Lanisha in Velvet Outlaw at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2798

Heyman Talent model Laura in Velvet Outlaw at the DDW fashion show produced by Today's Woman.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2804

Heyman Talent model Olivia in Velvet Outlaw at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-2810

Heyman Talent model Kris Stein in Velvet Outlaw at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9350

WHAS Good Morning Kentuckiana co-hosts Hayley Minogue and Eric King greet the crowd at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9380

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9406

Heyman Talent model Laura in Soreyda Begley backstage at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9410

The NCrediblez, a local band, performed at the DDW Fashion Show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9415

Derby Diversity Week founder Tawana Bain and Today's Woman kicked off the fashion show with live entertainment from local performers.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9497

DDW Founder and Today's Woman Publisher Tawana Bain greets the crowd at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9510

DDW Founder and Today's Woman Publisher Tawana Bain talks sisterhood at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9516

Marcia Tarnoff has been a DDW attendee since its inception. Note: Sara, we have another photo of Marcia where I have used the same caption so I think you could run one or the other.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9533

Khadijah Tribble, SVP Corporate Social Responsibilty with Curaleaf.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9548

DDW founder/ Today's Woman publisher Tawana Bain shares thoughts on inclusion at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9578

Heyman Talent Brazilian ballroom dancers Jani Szukk and Robin Vanesuela warm up the crowd at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9587

Heyman Talent model Zuri is the first model out at in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9596

Heyman Talent model Dominique in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street Live.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9601

Heyman Talent model Beth in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show produced by Today's Woman.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9607

Heyman Talent model Joe in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show at Fourth Street.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9614

Heyman Talent model Kourtney in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show produced by Today's Woman.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9619

Heyman Talent model Tana in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show produced by Today's Woman.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9629

Heyman Talent model Sara in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9635

Heyman Talent model Stephanie in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show produced by Today's Woman.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9638

A Soreyda Begley ensemble at the DDW fashion show produced by Today's Woman.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9644

Heyman Talent model Donovan in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show produced by Today's Woman.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9647

Heyman Talent model Gabby in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9652

Heyman Talent model Melissa in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show produced by Today's Woman.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9658

Heyman Talent model Olivia in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show produced by Today's Woman.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9661

Heyman Talent model Lauren in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9664

Heyman Talent model Lucy in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show produced by Today's Woman's Christine Fellingham.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9669

Heyman Talent model Landry in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9679

Heyman Talent model Lanisha in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9681

Heyman Talent model Lanisha in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9687

Heyman Talent model Laura in Soreyda Begley at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9704

Heyman Talent model Dominique in Storyteller Studio by Sarah Jane Estes at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9710

Heyman Talent model Beth in Storyteller Studio by Sarah Jane Estes at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9719

Heyman Talent model Tana in Storyteller Studio by Sarah Jane Estes at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9726

Heyman Talent model Sidney in Storyteller Studio by Sarah Jane Estes at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9742

Heyman Talent model Stephanie in Storyteller Studio by Sarah Jane Estes at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9750

Heyman Talent model Gabby in Storyteller Studio by Sarah Jane Estes at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9753

Heyman Talent model Melissa in Storyteller Studio by Sarah Jane Estes at the DDW fashion show produced by Today's Woman.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9761

Heyman Talent model Olivia in Storyteller Studio by Sarah Jane Estes at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9764

Heyman Talent model Lauren in Storyteller Studio at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9768

Heyman Talent model Lucy in Storyteller Studio by Sarah Jane Estes at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9772

Heyman Talent model in Landry in Storyteller Studio by Sarah Jane Estes at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9792

Dancer Jose Brooks at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9806

Heyman Talent model Zuri in Her Best Foot Forward fair trade collection at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9811

Heyman Talent model Beth in Her Best Foot Forward fair trade collection at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9824

Heyman Talent model Lanisha in Her Best Foot Forward at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9826

Heyman talent model Kourtney in Her Best Foot Forward fair trade collection at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9829

Heyman Talent model Tana in Her Best Foot Forward fair trade collection at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9841

Heyman Talent model Sarah in Her Best Foot Forward fair trade collection at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9851

Heyman Talent model Stephanie in Her Best Foot Forward fair trade collection at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9853

Heyman Talent model Donovan in Her Best Foot Forward fair trade fashion at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9871

Heyman Talent model Gabby in Her Best Foot Forward fair trade collection at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9882

Heyman Talent model Kourtney in Her Best Foot Forward fair trade collection at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9892

Heyman Talent model Lucy in Her Best Foot Forward fair trade collection at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9898

Heyman Talent model Brook in Her Best Foot Forward fair trade collection at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9904

Heyman Talent model Laura in Her Best Foot Forward fair trade collection in the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9916

Heyman Talent model Dominique in Esi Bani Handcrafted at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9919

Heyman Talent model Beth in Esi Bani Handcrafted at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9923

Heyman Talent model Donovan in Esi Bani Handcrafted at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9937

Heyman Talent model Tana in Esi Bani Handcrafted at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9939

Heyman Talent model Kourtney in Esi Bani Handcrafted at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9948

Heyman Talent model Sidney in Esi Bani Handcrafted at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9949

Heyman Talent model Sidney in Esi Bani Handcrafted at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9957

Heyman Talent model Kris in Esi Bani Handcrafted at the DDW fashion show.

Derby Diversity Fashion Show-9981

Heyman Talent model Gabby in Cannonball Swimwear at the DDW fashion show.

Soreyda Begley, Storyteller Studio, Her Best Foot Forward, Esi Bani Handcrafted, Cannonball Swimwear, Velvet Outlaw, Mad Hatter 502, Ashley Russell Millinery, Maman Couture, The Baddest Stitch, Icons of Style