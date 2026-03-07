Inside Louisville’s Cat Café Helping More Than 18,000 Cats Find Loving Homes

By Chris James

In the heart of the vibrant Highlands neighborhood, there’s a place where the sound of espresso machines blends with the gentle purrs of cats. It’s not your typical café.

At Purrfect Day Café, guests come for coffee or cocktails, but they often leave with something much more meaningful – connection.

For co-owner Tricia Patton, the mission has always been simple – creating a welcoming space where people can relax while helping the furry friends find loving homes.

“We wanted to create a place with a true “purr-pose,” Patton explained. “A space where people could gather, enjoy a drink, and spend time with adoptable cats in a way that supports rescue efforts in the community.

Choosing Louisville for the first Location felt natural to Patton because of the city’s sense of creativity and how it supports local businesses.

The Highlands, known for its eclectic restaurants, independent shops and energetic atmosphere, proved to be the perfect home.

In August 2018, Purrfect Day Café’s idea of combining a café and cocktail bar with a cat lounge filled with adoptable cats from the Kentucky Humane Society was charming and impactful.

All cats guests meet in the lounge are available for adoption.

The concept caught on with the community quickly.

What began as a single café in Louisville has since expanded to a second location in Covington – more than an hour away up Interstate 71. Together, the cafés have helped facilitate more than 18,700 cat adoptions including 12,582 in Louisville and 6,147 in Covington as of March 2026.

Patton says these numbers represent far more than statistics.

“Every adoption means a cat has found a loving home and another cat gets the chance to come through our doors,” she said.

Coffee, Cocktails – and Cats

Visitors entering Purrfect Day Café are greeted by the familiar comforts of a neighborhood coffee shop – warm lighting, friendly staff, and the aroma of fresh drinks. Beyond the café sits the real attraction – a playful “Purrbon-themed” cat lounge where guests can interact with the adoptable felines.

Some visitors arrive with the intention of adopting while others simply want to relax in the company of animals.

Both experiences are equally important.

“Every visit helps socialize the cats,” Patton said. “That interaction helps prepare them for life in their future homes.”

Guests can support the mission in several ways – adopting one of the cats in the lounge; applying to foster or volunteer through the Kentucky Humane Society; visiting the café to socialize the cats or purchasing drinks or merchandise that supports the café’s rescue efforts.

“Even just spending time with the cats helps them,” Patton said. “Community support makes all the difference.”

While the primary goal of the café is adoption, many guests say they receive something unexpected during their visit– emotional relief.

The calming presence of animals has a profound effect on people.

“Guests often tell us that spending time with the cats helps them decompress after a stressful day,” Patton said. “There’s something incredibly soothing about animals. They encourage you to slow down and just enjoy the moment.

For some, the experience is deeply personal. Visitors grieving the loss of a pet – or even a loved one – have found comfort in quiet moments spent cuddling a cat.

Watching people laugh, relax and connect has become one of the most meaningful aspects of the café’s work.

“It’s amazing to see someone come in stressed and leave smiling. That’s the magic of it,” Patton said.

In many ways, Patton said the café’s true clients are Louisvillians.

The café welcomes families, students, tourists and animal lovers of all ages – anyone looking for a positive space to feel free.

However, the biggest beneficiaries are the cats themselves.

“Purrfect Day Café is more than just a coffee shop,” she explained. “It’s a small but meaningful part of Louisville’s animal welfare community.”

The community spirit also drives the café’s events, which bring guests together while supporting rescue efforts. These events range from kitty yoga sessions, trivia nights, arts and crafts, also fundraisers benefiting local animal organizations.

One of the café’s most beloved traditions is the Kitten Shower, held each April. The event collects supplies for foster families caring for vulnerable kittens during the busy spring kitten season.

Patton calls it a “beautiful example” of the community coming together to help animals.

In the end, she says the way Louisville embraced the café is nothing like they could have never imagined.

What’s next for Purrfect Day Café?

As the thriving business looks toward the future, the goal remains – expand its impact while continuing to bring joy to the community.

Patton hopes to help even more cats find homes while strengthening partnerships with local organizations.

Above all, she hopes the café continues to be a place where kindness and connection thrive.

“What makes Purrfect Day Café special is the community that has grown around it,” she said.

Every visit, every adoption and every shared story helps expand the café’s mission.

“And we’re incredibly grateful for that,” Patton said. “One cat, one guest and one adoption at a time.”

Patton’s Advice for Women Entrepreneurs

As a woman in business, Patton understands the uncertainty that often comes with pursuing entrepreneurial dreams—especially when stepping into something new.

Her advice to aspiring business owners is simple: trust your instincts.

“Women bring creativity, empathy, resilience and leadership to the business world,” she says. “Those qualities are incredibly powerful when building something meaningful.”

Patton encourages women not to wait until every detail is perfectly planned before getting started.

“Sometimes the most important step is simply beginning,” she says. “You grow as you go.”

She also emphasizes the importance of women supporting each other in business.

“When women lift each other up and share knowledge, it strengthens communities and opens doors for the next generation.”

Purrfect Day Café is located at 1741 Bardstown Road.

Visit the Louisville or Covington website to learn more.