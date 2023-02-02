By Damaris Phillips

VEGETARIAN STROGANOFF

Ingredients

Method

Cook the noodles according to the directions on the package.

Meanwhile, heat a large cast iron skillet and sear off the meat substitute in dime to quarter-sized chunks. Cook on each side for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Sauté the onions until just beginning to become translucent, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon pepper and continue to cook until both are tender and the liquid has cooked off, about 5 minutes.

Add the remaining oil. Add the flour. Stir to coat all the vegetables and cook 1 to 2 minutes to remove the raw flour taste.

Add the garlic powder and mustard and stir. Slowly whisk in the vegetable broth, then the oat milk. Stir to prevent clumping and bring to a simmer. Cook until the sauce thickens, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Add the liquid smoke, bourbon and the cooked meat substitute. Cook until heated through, about 1 to 2 minutes. Temper the sour cream so that it doesn’t curdle in the sauce. Do this by adding 1/2 of the hot sauce to the yogurt/vegan sour cream, 2 tablespoons at a time. Then add the mixture to the sauce. Stir and remove from heat. Taste and season with salt and pepper.