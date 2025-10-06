Ice Cream Oasis: Best Friends dish out immersive experience with the Roll Academy in Tennessee

By: Jerry Shannon

A pair of best friends are turning their love for ice cream into scoops of adventure, success, and empowerment. Nashville, Tennessee is home to the one and only Thai-inspired rolled ice cream food truck experience in Music City. The truck travels around Middle Tennessee bringing flair to all types of events including birthdays, corporate events, private parties, etc. You may even catch them setting up shop at a local park. The two women behind the unique experience are also giving ice-cream lovers a chance to create community with a hands-on rolled ice cream making experience.

Putting Curiosity into Action

Maliyah Bass and Bari Segovia have been best friends for more than 20 years. While visiting New York in college, the two saw why rolled ice cream was growing in popularity. That experience led them to start their business in 2018, becoming the first rolled ice cream food truck in Tennessee.

“It was unheard of for a lot of people. It was very interesting for people to see the product, and seeing us actually do it, in front of them,” Bass said. They expanded to a storefront but then came the chance to take the business even further by offering an interactive experience for ice cream lovers. “We had a lot of people asking if they could make their own rolled ice cream,” Segovia said. We got a lot of questions from friends, and family asking ‘how do you guys do this? Is there a way I can do this myself?”

Sharing the Wealth through Education

The Roll Academy was created, which gives people a chance to make their own variation of the dessert with some guidance by the sweet treat experts. “We thought that being innovative and getting out there and actually allowing people to make their own ice cream, through this experience, would be great,” Segovia said. There’s a science behind rolled ice cream. It starts off as liquid based that’s poured onto a very cold plate, you mix it with your favorite fixings, and then you roll it. “We teach you the art of rolled ice cream. So, you get to experience it for yourself,” Bass said.

With 3-D sprinkles on the wall, the owners want ice-cream lovers to feel like they’re wrapped in an ice cream cone. The immersive experience is intentional, as it sets the vibe for the sweet information that the duo provides. It starts with ice breakers and then there’s the information on the history of rolled ice cream, followed by fun facts about ice cream.

“Being able to share a gift with the community, that we have taught ourselves how to do, it’s definitely transformative for us,” Bass said. The 45-minute activity inside the Nashville Farmer’s Market gives customers a unique opportunity to fully immerse themselves in all things ice cream and there’s no shortage of toppings.

“You get to customize your own flavor, and you get to indulge in an unlimited topping bar,” said Segovia. “We actually have a slew of mix-ins and toppings. From cheesecake, brownie, cookie dough, strawberries, bananas, pecans, Snickers, you name it. That includes drizzle. White chocolate, peanut butter, Nutella, strawberry, and then all the nuts, all the fixings, whipped cream, and everything.”

Unique Opportunities to Explore the Experience

The Roll Academy will transform into a Halloween oasis during October. Bari and Maliyah promise a vibe that fall-lovers will enjoy on that day and through the winter. A Christmas pop-up event follows in December. “So, we are going to deck the Roll Academy out in all pink Christmas theme decorations, and it’s going to just be a good time.” Once the experience is over, not only will you receive a personalized Roll Academy apron, but you’ll get to name your flavor.

Building a Legacy

You’ll also take home a scoop of inspiration from two women who took on a bold feat to become entrepreneurs at 22 and 23-years old. Now with nearly 10 years into this business venture, they are able to look back and pull-out life lessons through adversity. “Asking for help is normal when it comes to getting to where you want to be,” Bass said. “That’s something that has really stuck with us and one thing that we’re trying to show the community as well.” “Being a woman in entrepreneurship is a beauty in itself, we’ve come a long way,” Segovia said.

For Bass, running a business is in her blood. She’s been able to pull knowledge and skills from her family. Her great-grandmother launched a bakery in Nashville, and her parents operate a catering business. Now Bass and Segovia are hoping to build on their momentum by coming up with ways to enhance their rolled ice cream business. The goal is to have a significant impact in Music City over the next few years and become a household name. “I want Rolled 4 Ever to transform what rolled ice cream is and just make it more innovative,” said Bass. “We want to be everywhere.”

It’s a journey that’s allowing the young entrepreneurs to break barriers by taking something they’re passionate about to the next level.

“It’s been such a joy being able to create, being able to allow others in our community to indulge in a product that we created from the ground up, ” Segovia said.