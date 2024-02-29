In a resounding crescendo of triumph, the Louisville Orchestra has made history by clinching its first-ever Grammy Award. Under the baton of Music Director Teddy Abrams, the orchestra secured the prestigious accolade for “Best Classical Instrumental Solo” at the 2024 GRAMMYs, marking a monumental milestone in its illustrious journey. The winning masterpiece? The groundbreaking collaboration with world-renowned pianist Yuja Wang on her album “The American Project.”

Crafted with visionary brilliance and artistic ingenuity, “The American Project” stands as a testament to the Louisville Orchestra’s unwavering commitment to musical innovation and excellence. This ambitious album, released on the esteemed Deutsche Grammophon label, seamlessly weaves together the rich musical heritage of America with Wang’s unparalleled virtuosity, all under the creative stewardship of Teddy Abrams.