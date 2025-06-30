Written by Amanda Dare | Sponsored by Woman-Owned Wallet

“I’ve been doing this for a while. I don’t have any fear. I believe in myself and what I can do.” – Uchenna Kanu

From Nigerian Streets to International Pitches

Uchenna Kanu’s journey from the bustling streets of Aba, Nigeria, to the professional soccer fields of the NWSL is nothing short of inspiring. As a child, she and her brother sold oranges and water to support their family. These early experiences instilled in her a resilience and determination that would fuel her soccer career. She began playing soccer at the age of 11, often facing societal discouragement due to the male-dominated nature of the sport in her community. Despite limited access to quality facilities and coaching, Kanu remained steadfast in her pursuit of the game she loved.

Her talent became undeniable during her college years at Southeastern University in Florida, where she scored an astonishing 157 goals in 78 appearances. This prolific scoring record paved the way for her professional career, which included stints in Spain with Sevilla FC, Sweden with Linköpings FC, and Mexico with Tigres UANL, where she netted 20 goals in 30 matches and became the first African player to win the Liga MX Femenil title.

Making Her Mark in the NWSL

In February 2023, Kanu signed with Racing Louisville FC, bringing her international experience and goal-scoring prowess to the team. Despite facing a knee injury that sidelined her for the latter part of the 2024 season, she made a strong impact with five goals in 12 appearances, including setting a new NWSL record for the fastest brace—scoring two goals within six minutes in a match against the Portland Thorns.

As of the 2025 season, Kanu has made two substitute appearances, signaling her return to form and readiness to contribute significantly to the team’s success. Her presence on the field is expected to bolster Racing Louisville’s attacking momentum as the season progresses.

Representing Nigeria on the World Stage

Kanu’s talents extend beyond club play; she has been a vital member of the Nigerian national team, the Super Falcons. She has represented Nigeria in multiple international tournaments, including the 2014 FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups, the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cups, and the 2024 Summer Olympics. Her international experience brings valuable insight, calm under pressure, and leadership to her club team.

Resilience and Determination

Uchenna Kanu’s story is one of unwavering perseverance. From selling fruit on the street as a child to scoring goals on some of the world’s biggest soccer stages, she’s never lost her drive—or her smile. She speaks often about the role of faith in her journey, and how important it is for her to give back to the next generation of Nigerian girls dreaming big.

“I want to be that example that shows anything is possible. Whether it’s on dirt fields or in packed stadiums—I’ve played on both. And I know what it means to never give up.”

