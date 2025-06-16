Game Changers: Lauren Milliet – The Heartbeat of Racing Louisville

“I’ve learned to embrace the journey, the challenges, and the growth that comes with being a professional athlete.” – Lauren Milliet

From Durango to the Derby City

Born in Durango, Colorado, Lauren Milliet’s soccer journey began at Colorado College, where she started all 77 matches, tallying 21 goals and 16 assists. Her collegiate success led to her selection by the North Carolina Courage as the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NWSL Draft. After two seasons, she was chosen by Racing Louisville FC in the 2020 NWSL Expansion Draft, becoming a foundational player for the new club.

Consistency and Commitment

Since joining Racing Louisville, Milliet has been a model of consistency. She has played in every match since the team’s inception, amassing over 7,700 minutes on the field. In 2023, she played every minute of the season, ranking among the league’s best in possessions won, recoveries, and fouls won. Her relentless work ethic and tactical intelligence make her an indispensable asset to the team.

Leadership and Legacy

Lauren leads not just with her feet, but with her voice and presence. As one of Racing’s most experienced players, she brings both steadiness and spark to the field. Her teammates often describe her as the glue that holds the squad together—someone who pushes others to grow while staying humble and fun.

“Most people play better when they’re having a good time, so it’s finding that balance and making sure everyone is still enjoying why we’re here.”

She shows up as a pro, and more importantly, as a person you want in your corner.

The Mind Game

For Lauren Milliet, the real work doesn’t just happen on the field—it starts in the mind. Playing midfield means being everywhere at once: anticipating passes, supporting defense, driving the attack, and making split-second decisions that can change the game.

Lauren has learned to treat mental strength like a muscle. Through years of training, setbacks, and high-pressure moments, she’s developed a calm, steady presence that teammates rely on. Instead of letting mistakes rattle her, she leans into them as lessons.

“It’s easy to get in your own head in this game,” she’s shared. “But the key is trusting your prep and staying present—one touch at a time.”

Her mindfulness isn’t just about performance—it’s about longevity. By showing up with focus, grace, and grit, Lauren is setting a standard for what it means to be a smart, adaptable leader in the NWSL.

Rooted in Louisville

Since moving to Louisville in 2021, Lauren Milliet has embraced the city as her home—on and off the pitch. In 2024, she made history by becoming the first player in NWSL history to make 100 consecutive appearances for the same club, and in doing so, also became the first Racing Louisville player to hit 100 total club appearances. It’s the kind of consistency and loyalty that fans dream of in a franchise player.

But her roots run deeper than soccer. Lauren has partnered with Trees Louisville to help grow the city’s tree canopy, including an Earth Day planting at Lynn Family Stadium itself. Whether she’s leading on the field or planting seeds of growth in the community, Lauren shows up with purpose.

She also enjoys exploring local coffee shops, spending time outdoors, and mentoring young athletes through her work with the Racing Academy. Her impact goes well beyond matchdays—she’s a true part of Louisville’s future.

Catch Lauren Milliet in Action

