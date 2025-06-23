Game Changers: Katie Lund – The Guardian of Racing Louisville

“I just want to be the best that I can be for this team and continue to make saves that can win and keep us in games.” – Katie Lund

From Plano to the Pros

Katie Lund’s journey from Plano, Texas, to becoming the stalwart goalkeeper for Racing Louisville FC is a testament to her dedication and resilience. Standing at 6’1″, her commanding presence between the posts is matched by her impressive skill set. After collegiate stints at TCU and the University of Arkansas, where she earned a Master’s in Operations Management, Lund entered the professional arena with determination.

Selected by Racing Louisville FC in the 2020 NWSL Expansion Draft, Lund made her professional debut in unforgettable fashion. In the final of the 2021 Women’s Cup—Racing’s first major tournament—Lund stepped into the spotlight during an 11-round penalty shootout. Not only did she make a penalty kick herself, but she also saved the opposing goalkeeper’s shot, clinching Racing Louisville’s first-ever trophy in front of a roaring hometown crowd.

It wasn’t just a debut—it was a statement.

Stats Speak Volumes

Lund’s 2022 season was nothing short of historic. She set an NWSL record with 112 saves and secured six clean sheets, earning her a spot on the NWSL Best XI for September/October. Her consistent performances have made her one of the league’s most reliable goalkeepers.

As of the 2025 season, Lund has started all five matches for Racing Louisville, recording 15 saves and one clean sheet. Her leadership and shot-stopping abilities continue to be invaluable assets to the team.

Leadership and Legacy

Beyond her on-field prowess, Lund has embraced a leadership role within the squad. In an interview on WAVE’s Running with Racing series, she emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive environment:

“Most people play better when they’re having a good time, so it’s finding that balance and making sure everyone is still enjoying why we’re here.”

Her commitment to fostering team spirit and her approachable demeanor have endeared her to teammates and fans alike.

Mindset Matters

Lund attributes much of her success to mental fortitude. She focuses on staying level-headed and present, understanding that a goalkeeper’s role is as much psychological as it is physical. This mindset has allowed her to perform consistently under pressure and bounce back from setbacks with resilience.

Giving Back to the Community

Off the field, Lund is deeply committed to service. She’s worked closely with Norton Children’s Hospital, fundraising and supporting pediatric patients and their families. In 2023, she helped raise over $14,000 to fund a new kids’ playroom in the oncology wing. Whether she’s making saves or making kids smile, Lund leads with heart.

Catch Katie Lund in Action

