Game Changers: Emma Sears Is Racing Louisville’s Rising Star

“I just try to bring energy, passion, and work ethic every time I step on the field.” – Emma Sears

From Buckeye to Breakout Star

Before she was making headlines with Racing Louisville FC and turning heads with the USWNT, Emma Sears was a kid from Dublin, Ohio, chasing the ball on backyard fields and dreaming big.

At Ohio State, she proved she was more than just potential—she was a powerhouse. With 25 goals and 15 assists over 83 games, Emma left a mark that earned her All-Big Ten honors and a shot at the pros. Drafted 28th overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft, she landed in Louisville ready to work—and wow, did she.

Numbers Don’t Lie

In her rookie season, Emma became the highest-scoring first-year player in Racing Louisville history with 5 goals. And she didn’t slow down. As of May 2025, she leads the team again, this time with 3 goals in just 6 games, plus countless chances created and clutch plays made.

Her per-90 stats read like an all-around athlete’s dream:

4.01 shot-creating actions

4.92 progressive carries

2.43 tackles

0.91 interceptions

In short? Emma’s not just in the right place at the right time—she’s making things happen everywhere on the pitch.

A Player Who’s Always Evolving

But Emma will be the first to tell you—it’s not about the numbers. It’s about the growth.

In interviews, she reflects often on what it means to level up as a pro. The transition from college to the NWSL was fast-paced and full of pressure, but Emma embraced it with quiet confidence.

“I’ve learned that you can’t be perfect, but you can be better every day,” she said in a recent post-game chat. “The more I focus on my role and what I bring to the team, the more fun I have.”

That mentality is what made her USWNT debut in October 2024 so powerful. She didn’t just show up—she showed out, delivering an assist and a stunning goal in a single match. Historic, yes. But for Emma, it was also deeply personal. It was proof that hard work and humility could take her all the way.

Off the Field: Grounded and Grateful

Off the pitch, Emma’s just as inspiring. She’s often seen connecting with young fans after games, and her teammates describe her as focused, funny, and fiercely kind. Family plays a huge role in her story—especially her twin sister, Bronwen, who also played collegiate soccer.

She speaks openly about the balance between chasing excellence and staying grounded in gratitude.

“The fans here in Louisville mean everything. I feel lucky to wear this jersey and represent this city,” she shared.

That love goes both ways. Racing fans have embraced Emma as one of their own—a homegrown star whose hustle speaks louder than any hype.

A Game Changer, On and Off the Field

Emma Sears represents what this series is all about: a new generation of athletes rewriting the playbook. She’s not just showing up—she’s showing what’s possible.

Her story reminds us that being a game changer isn’t just about stats or trophies. It’s about growth, grit, and giving back. It’s about knowing who you are, owning your moment, and using your platform to inspire others.

