From Ordinary to Extra-Ordinary

Pattie Dale TyeNew Book Launch

Kentucky business leader and 2021 Business First Enterprise Women Awards Honoree, Pattie Dale Tye, has released her first book with Forbes Books, titled Ordinary to Extra-Ordinary: Achieving Remarkable Career Success Through Passion, Purpose, and Preparation.

Pattie Dale Tye, the COO of Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC, brings her extensive experience and leadership from some of the world’s most recognized brands, including AT&T and Humana, to guide readers through achieving career success. Her new book is designed for individuals at various stages of their career journeys—whether they are just starting, re-entering the workforce, or entering the third stage of their careers.

In Ordinary to Extra-Ordinary, Tye shares insights that go beyond traditional career advice. Her practical wisdom is drawn from her own professional journey, making her guidance relatable and actionable for readers. “Having a successful career—keeping in mind that success means different things to different people—will enable you to live the life you want to live and to give back and help others in so many areas of life,” she writes.

Too often, people approach their jobs with a “9-to-5 mentality,” eagerly anticipating the end of the workweek. Tye challenges this mindset, encouraging readers to view their careers as opportunities for meaning and purpose. “Your career—no matter what direction it takes or how many roles and titles it includes—can enable you to have meaning and purpose and to use your gifts and talents in extraordinary ways,” she asserts.

The book, published by Forbes Books, aims to help readers achieve remarkable career success through a blend of passion, purpose, and preparation. Tye’s advice is invaluable for current leaders, new professionals, those reentering the workforce, or individuals in the later stages of their careers who may be considering mentoring or consulting roles.

Each chapter concludes with “Pattie Dale’s Pertinent Points,” summarizing key takeaways and offering actionable advice. Examples include: “Be the trusted friend/ally/colleague for others that you want them to be for you” and “When you learn to accept the discomfort of the new, you may not enjoy how you feel in the moment, but you can remind yourself that something good, or even big, is about to happen.”

Tye emphasizes the importance of making a positive impact on others. “Every day you wake up, you have the opportunity to make a positive impact on someone’s life, both personally and professionally,” she writes. “Don’t treat lightly the impact you have on those you’re walking through life with, and pay attention to the legacy you want to leave—especially during those lulls in life and the inevitable valleys you will go through.”

Pattie Dale Tye’s career achievements include leading companies to new heights and course-correcting businesses in need. Her experiences at AT&T and Humana are testament to her ability to drive success and innovation in various business environments.

Ordinary to Extra-Ordinary: Achieving Remarkable Career Success Through Passion, Purpose, and Preparation is available now. Tye’s book is a must-read for anyone looking to elevate their career and make a lasting impact both professionally and personally.

For more information about Pattie Dale Tye and her new book, visit pattiedaletye.com.