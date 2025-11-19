Former HR executive turns passion into purpose with Louisville decorating business ‘Yokie’

By Chris James

When the world shut down and shifted into virtual spaces in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Yolanda Reed noticed something happening in the small talk between colleagues.

While navigating her role as a C-suite human resources executive, her colleagues often whispered – thinking she couldn’t hear – about the beautifully designed spaces behind her on camera.

What they didn’t know was they were getting a first glimpse of a passion that had been quietly blooming since childhood.

That passion has a name – Yokie, a décor and design company built after leaving her 27-year career in human resources. What began as compliments on Zoom has evolved into a business rooted in artistry, empathy and an unshakable belief in purpose.

Reed describes her path to décor with the same warm energy she brings to her design projects.

“I love to entertain, and I love to decorate, and I have often married those two together from fabulous brunches I used to have around Derby time, and I used to just decorate,” she explained.

Her mother often told Reed she reminded her of Edward, a late uncle she never met – an entertainer and decorator at heart, known for transforming discarded tablecloths into fabulous pieces used at parties.

That creative spark followed Reed into her teens, where she redesigned relatives’ homes and even decorated weddings before she fully understood the talent before her.

When she stepped away from HR in September 2021, she didn’t see it as an ending. Instead, it was the moment she allowed herself to see her creativity and hobby turning into a calling.

“I realized it didn’t have to be either/or. I could be AND,” she said.

She took the pieces of HR she loved – people, connection and purpose – blending it with design.

“Yokie,” her childhood nickname, suddenly felt right again.

Design Rooted in Heart

What separates Reed from other designers is her deep empathy, sharpened through decades in HR. To her, décor is more than colors and fixtures, it’s about creating emotional safety and joy.

“You first must be concerned about the person,” she said. “It’s their project. They’re going to be spending time in there.”

She added the importance of talking about their current feeling and how they want to feel when the space is transformed.

Her clientele is as diverse as her designs. She recalled a project where she transformed a nine-year-old’s bedroom and play space into a spotlight-themed sanctuary – after the young client confidently declared she was “about to turn 10.”

Reed also partners with KREED Painting through color consulting, adding another layer to the business. That collaboration expanded her reach, introducing her to clients seeking updates that are more practical – and far less expensive – than full renovations.

It’s the honesty that builds trust with her clients.

Her portfolio includes commercial work – most notably redesigning the former Drippin’ Crab restaurant that later became Blak Koffee, a Black-owned coffee shop in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

The holidays are here again. It’s a season that can bring grief, loneliness and financial stress. Reed sees décor as a form of emotional care.

With her own father passing in 2020, she deeply understands the way memories linger within a room.

“I am so like my dad when it comes to the Christmas holidays. I want people to feel a fraction of how I feel during the holidays, and it has nothing to do with the gifts under the tree. It is, you know, that feeling of coming together around the table and just making it fun,” she said.

Reed says using some of those cherished childhood memories in decorating is a great first step. Her mantra is “dream it, theme it and then we’ll scheme it.”

It’s a process that blends therapy with creativity, helping families honor loved ones and rediscovering joy through intentional design.

Reed uses her journey to speak directly to women who are quietly carrying untapped creativity.

“Take your talents and turn them into your purpose and a plan,” she urged. “. The second step is just getting up, getting your sneakers on. And once you do that, it’s pretty easy.”

She encourages women to seek support through resources like the Women’s Business Center of Kentucky, Louisville Urban League, and Hello Alice – organizations offering coaching and business planning.

“You have to say yes to yourself,” she stressed.

Reed knows firsthand how loss can become liberation. When she unexpectedly loss her HR job late in her career, it cracked open a door she didn’t realize she’d outgrown.

“All plants outgrow their pot,” she said. “I had outgrown my pot. I was forcing myself to stay there because of my experience and my education.”

Looking back through pages of an old notebook, Reed found a doodled logo she drew in 2016 – five years before launching her business. It’s featured the name she once ran from – Yokie.

“I’m named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s late daughter. Her name is Yolanda, and her nickname is Yokie,” she explained. “When I became nine, I thought, oh, I don’t want anyone to know I’m Yokie. I said, when we moved to Louisville, no one is going to know my name is Yokie.”

Little did she know that name would headline the purpose constantly whispering in ear.

When she finally listened, it transformed Reed into the most beautiful version of herself.

To learn more about Yokie Reed, you can visit her on Facebook. To reach out to her for business coaching, check out Women’s Business Center of Kentucky. Yokie says you can also contact her via email at Yokie@YokieReed.com or by business phone at (502) 724-4886.