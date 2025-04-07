DISCOVER LOUISVILLE’S HISTORIC GEM: FARMINGTON

There’s never been a better time to experience Farmington, Louisville’s first historic house museum, welcoming visitors since 1959. With a calendar full of engaging activities, spring and summer are the perfect seasons to explore this 18-acre hidden gem. Whether you’re looking for a staycation destination, a scenic spot for a dog walk, a peaceful picnic, or a lively concert, Farmington offers something for everyone.

STEP BACK IN TIME

Steeped in history, Farmington’s main house, completed in 1816, is a stunning example of Federal-style architecture. Once home to the prestigious Speed family and a thriving hemp plantation, Farmington’s past includes the lives of at least fifty-seven enslaved individuals who lived and labored here. It also holds a significant place in Abraham Lincoln’s history—his visit in 1841 to his best friend, Joshua Fry Speed, left a lasting impression that shaped his views on unity and justice during his presidency.

Step back in time with a guided tour offered Tuesday through Saturday. Walk the same halls where a young Lincoln exchanged political ideas with his future Attorney General. Discover the personal side of history, where friendships and pivotal conversations shaped the nation’s future.

EXPERIENCE FARMINGTON

Looking for a hands-on historical experience? Try a hearth cooking class in the summer kitchen and learn how to prepare a meal over an open fire. Explore our thriving pollinator prairie, a native Kentucky habitat that has dramatically increased local wildlife and bee populations over the past three years. Speaking of bees, you can take home a jar of honey harvested right here at Farmington—available in our Museum Store, which also features books from Carmichael’s, locally inspired gifts, and Kentucky-made treasures like Stoneware & Co. mugs and Derby-ready attire.

THE BEAUTY OF FARMINGTON

The formal gardens, originally designed by Louisville native Anne Bruce Haldeman, remain a testament to her legacy as a landscape architect and preservationist. She played a crucial role in shaping the gardens at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, and, of course, Farmington. Today, our Master Gardeners continue her work, offering year-round classes and hosting one of the region’s longest-running plant sales—mark your calendar for this year’s event on April 18 & 19, just in time for Derby season!

DERBY SEASON AT FARMINGTON

Celebrate Derby in style at our annual Historic Homes Foundation Derby Breakfast—a must for those who love tradition, elegance, and a festive start to Derby Day. This year, we’re introducing something new—a laid-back Derby In-A-Field gathering later in the afternoon, perfect for enjoying picnic fare, race day excitement, and good company.

Looking for a truly special Mother’s Day gift? Join us for A Very Proper Afternoon Tea on Saturday, May 10th—a charming, unforgettable experience she’ll cherish.

A SUMMER OF MUSIC & CELEBRATION

Music lovers, rejoice! We’re launching a new Third Tuesday Music Series from May through October. Bring a lawn chair, sip a drink, and unwind to the sounds of local musicians under the evening sky. Our series kicks off on May 20th with a special reading and book signing by former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X Walker.

Love to dance? Don’t miss DJ Syimone’s dance party on June 7th, following a series of micro-weddings on campus. Looking for a stress-free way to say “I do”? Our all-inclusive micro-wedding package provides an officiant, cake, and photographer—just bring your love and celebrate with a reception like no other.

FALL INTO HISTORY

History buffs, mark your calendars for October 9th! Our Fall History Lecture and BBQ Dinner will feature renowned historian William C. “Jack” Davis. This event is a collaboration with the Filson Historical Society, the Frazier History Museum, the University of Louisville, and Bellarmine University—promising an evening of fascinating insights.

VISIT FARMINGTON

Farmington is one of Louisville’s best-kept secrets, waiting to be discovered! Whether you visit for history, nature, music, or community, we welcome you. Find us on Bardstown Road at the Watterson, or visit us online at www.visitfarmington.org.

We can’t wait to see you!