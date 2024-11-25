Family & Children’s Place Welcomes Elea Mihou Fox as New President and CEO

We See You Sis!

Family & Children’s Place, a cornerstone institution in Louisville dedicated to preventing child abuse and fostering family well-being, is excited to announce Elea Mihou Fox as its new president and CEO starting January 6, 2025. This significant appointment comes as part of the organization’s enduring commitment to strengthen community ties and enhance support systems for children and families across the region.

Elea Mihou Fox, a seasoned leader with a rich background in philanthropy and community development, transitions into this pivotal role with a robust vision aimed at expanding the organization’s impact. Previously, Fox contributed significantly to UofL Health (ULH) as the vice president of philanthropy and held other notable positions within the University of Louisville’s philanthropic sector. Her extensive experience also spans academic and nonprofit realms, having influenced fundraising and development strategies for institutions like The de Paul School and Buffalo State University’s School of Natural and Social Sciences.

Under the stewardship of the outgoing president and CEO, Pam Darnall, Family & Children’s Place has seen profound growth, including the implementation of a Head Start program and the expansion of its Child Advocacy Center. Darnall’s retirement marks the end of a notable 30-year tenure, during which she significantly enhanced the organization’s outreach and service capabilities.

The search for Darnall’s successor was meticulously conducted by Ashley|Rountree and Associates, a consulting firm renowned for its expertise in nonprofit sector growth. Shana Riggs, chair of FCP’s board of directors, remarked on the selection of Fox, noting her “energy, curiosity, and problem-solving skills” as key attributes that will steer the organization forward in these challenging times.

Fox’s commitment to the community is driven by a personal and professional dedication to the well-being of the most vulnerable. She expressed her resolve to navigate the growing demands on social services and to bolster the organization’s role in the community. “This is an incredibly difficult time for staff in social services as the demand is growing while resources are becoming scarcer and more competitive. I’m committed to working through these challenges and helping Family & Children’s Place amplify their ability to improve lives in our community,” Fox stated.

A Cincinnati native, Fox has been a part of the Louisville community since relocating from Buffalo in 2010. She holds a master’s degree in urban planning from the University at Buffalo and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in public health at UofL.

As Family & Children’s Place looks to the future, the organization remains dedicated to its mission of stopping child abuse, enhancing parenting skills, and building strong, safe environments for children. With Fox at the helm, the promise and power of collaboration continue to be the guiding principles toward making life richer and improving the health of Louisville’s future.