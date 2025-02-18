Exploring Black Narratives: The Black History Month Film Series at the Louisville Free Public Library

This February, the Louisville Free Public Library is inviting the community to experience powerful stories of resilience, identity, and social change through its annual Black History Month Film Series. Held every Sunday at the Main Library, this free event—presented in partnership with the University of Louisville’s HSC Office of Health Equity and Engagement—offers more than just a film screening. Each showing is followed by an insightful panel discussion led by UofL faculty, encouraging meaningful conversations about the themes explored on screen.

The 2025 lineup features a diverse selection of films, from thought-provoking dramas to true stories of activism and triumph:

📽️ February 2 – American Fiction (1:30 PM)

A satirical take on the publishing world, this film follows a novelist who, frustrated by the industry’s commodification of Black narratives, writes an exaggerated “stereotypical” book under a pseudonym—only to see it become a massive success. (Rated R, 1h 57m, 2023)

📽️ February 9 – Sound of Hope: The Story of Possom Trot (1:30 PM)

Based on an inspiring true story, this film follows a Texas church community that adopts 77 children from the foster system, proving the power of collective action and love. (Rated PG-13, 2h 10m, 2024)

📽️ February 16 – Origin (1:30 PM)

This compelling film explores the unspoken caste system that has shaped America, revealing how human divisions continue to define our lives today. (Rated PG-13, 2h 21m, 2023)

📽️ February 23 – Kiki (1:30 PM)

A celebration of resilience and identity, Kiki follows a group of LGBTQ+ youth of color as they build a safe space through community and self-expression. (Not Rated, 2016)

Join the Conversation

Each screening is free to the public and includes a post-film discussion, making it an engaging way to explore Black history, culture, and the ongoing conversations surrounding race and equity.

Know Before You Go

Location: Main Branch of the Louisville Free Public Library

Main Branch of the Louisville Free Public Library Time: Sundays in February, 1:30 PM

Sundays in February, 1:30 PM Parking: Free on-street and Library parking available on Sundays

Free on-street and Library parking available on Sundays Accessibility: Hearing loop technology is available for the hearing impaired, and sign language translators may be arranged in advance by calling (502) 574-1623.

This Black History Month, take a seat, witness history, and be part of the dialogue. Register today and experience the power of storytelling.