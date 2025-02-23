Exclusive Interview with Alison Ward of MANIA – The ABBA Tribute

by Gioia Patton/Arts Insider

Beware of imitations…this is the real musical tribute! – Polly Graham, Sunday Mirror

Hailed by the press as the world’s No. 1 touring ABBA tribute show, and formed in 1999, MANIA -The ABBA Tribute has sold out theaters and concert halls across the globe, bringing the music of the beloved Swedish super group to more than three million people. This production recreates the magic of ABBA’s music in all its glory by performing all of their greatest hits, from Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, to Take a Chance on Me.

Last week the Arts Insider interviewed Alison Ward, who plays Agnetha in the production.

Originally from Liverpool, England, Ward has performed as a vocalist throughout the United Kingdom, including at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London. She went on to sing as lead vocalist in a show at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, and remains a Las Vegas resident to this day. Additionally, Ward has performed with every major cruise line worldwide.

Arts Insider: When did you become part of this cast?

Alison Ward: I was lucky enough to join this incredible tour back in 2010 in the UK. Since moving to the States, I’ve been blessed to keep touring and seeing the world with Mania for the past 15 years. It’s been an unforgettable journey!

Arts Insider: Are the ‘WE LOVE ABBA!’ waves of adoration (that) come across the footlights actually palpable? If so, does it elevate the performance of the cast?

Ward: Absolutely! We have the best audiences—whether they’re lifelong ABBA fans or just lovers of great music. Their energy is infectious, and we feel it on stage every single night. Of course, we always give 100%, but when the crowd is up on their feet, dressed in disco costumes, singing at the top of their lungs, it takes the show to another level. That kind of energy makes every performance even more electric!

Arts Insider: Are there audience members dressed in complete ABBA attire everywhere you perform?

Ward: Oh, absolutely! And we love it. You’ll see people in full ABBA outfits—platform boots, glitter jumpsuits, wigs, the whole look. It’s amazing! Seeing them all dressed up makes the show even more fun.

Arts Insider: So it’s a given (that) MANIA audiences are on their feet and singing along no matter where you perform in the world?

Ward: YES! ABBA’s music has this magical ability to make everyone sing and dance—it’s impossible to resist! We even encourage audience participation with some dance moves throughout the show, so don’t be shy. The more, the merrier!

Arts Insider: How familiar were you with the music of ABBA prior to this production?

Ward: I grew up in a very musical family, so I was introduced to ABBA’s music at a young age. Honestly, I’m always shocked when I meet someone who hasn’t heard of ABBA—it feels like their music is woven into the fabric of life! And thanks to Mamma Mia!, even younger generations are falling in love with their songs. One of my favorite things is looking out into the audience and seeing families—grandparents, parents, and kids—all singing along together. It’s amazing!

Arts Insider: Have there been any countries or states where audience members have been so particularly wildly enthusiastic that those memories stand out in your mind?

Ward: Oh, there have been so many! But if I had to pick, performing in the Philippines was unforgettable—the audience in Manila screamed from start to finish! It was incredible. On a personal level, nothing will ever top performing in my hometown of Liverpool. The energy was insane (though I may be a little biased—my family and friends were in the crowd). And I have to give a special mention to our first time at Austin City Limits—the Austin crowd was electric!

As to Ward’s personal feelings about being connected with a production that is so universally beloved & brings happiness to multiple generations of people, she enthused “Honestly, it’s the best job in the world. I’ve been lucky enough to do this for 15 years, traveling the globe and performing ABBA’s incredible music to thousands of people. Seeing the joy on their faces every night is something I’ll never take for granted.

“Every time the intro to Dancing Queen starts and the audience screams, my heart is full—after all these years, that feeling never fades,” she continued. “ABBA’s music is pure magic. It lifts people up, brings them together, and makes them happy… including me! Their songs are timeless, and I truly believe they’ll continue to bring joy for generations to come.”

Ward declared “THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC,” ABBA—I’ll be a forever fan!”

WHEN: Sunday, 03/02 @ 7:30PM

WHERE: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway, 40202

TICKETS: kentuckyperformingarts.org

*Handicapped Accessible

