Empowering Women, Building Community: How One Reno Woman Turned Connection into a National Movement

By Chris James

When Hindi Marciniak moved to Reno, Nevada, she didn’t know anyone. What she did know was that she wanted to make meaningful connections — and in doing so, she sparked a movement that is transforming how women-owned businesses connect, collaborate, and thrive nationwide.

“I’ve always worked a nine-to-five,” Marciniak said. “Last year, I decided I wanted to start a little side business that had to do with parties. I went to Facebook looking for a women-owned business group here in Reno — and I couldn’t find one. So, I decided to start one.”

That simple idea turned into a powerful network. Within months, her Facebook group Reno Women-Owned Businesses exploded, growing to more than 4,000 members. What began as a casual community for like-minded women quickly evolved into a dynamic platform for referrals, mentorship, and collaboration.

“Women were using the page as a resource to connect,” Marciniak said. “Do we have a printer? A florist? A mechanic? They wanted to intentionally support each other’s businesses.”

From Local Facebook Group to National Platform

As she watched the group flourish, Marciniak saw a greater need — one that extended far beyond Reno. “I looked online for a women-owned business directory,” she recalled. “There wasn’t one that let you type in your city and immediately connect with local women-owned businesses. So, I decided to build it.”

With the support of investors from her growing community, Marciniak launched Empowered Ventures in March 2025 — a national “angel directory” where women-owned businesses can be easily found and supported.

“I like to call myself the Chief Empowerment Officer,” she said, smiling. “Everything I do comes back to that word — empowerment.”

The Empowered Ventures directory now includes listings from across the country — from Nevada and California to New Mexico and Texas — and continues to expand. Each business profile offers filters for industry, certification, and even diversity, allowing users to intentionally support Latina-, Black-, Asian-, or veteran-owned businesses, among others.

Connection, community and collaboration have become Marciniak’s personal mantra.

“Connection is the most important one,” she said. “After COVID, people felt so isolated. Many of the women in our group are mothers, often single mothers, running families and businesses. Finding support through connection helps them keep going.”

To Marciniak, connection builds community — and community, in turn, fosters collaboration. “You can’t have one without the other,” she explained. “When we connect and collaborate, we build stronger local economies and stronger women.”

Creating Space for Empowerment

For Marciniak, who turns 55 this year, the journey to entrepreneurship has been unexpected — and deeply fulfilling.

“I never set out to build a business,” she said. “It was just an opportunity placed in front of me. I’ve worked in IT and marketing for decades and have seen firsthand how women struggle for recognition and opportunity. This — what I’m doing now — feels like my purpose.”

She acknowledges that being a woman in business comes with unique challenges. “It’s hard being a small business owner, and it’s extra hard for women,” she said. “We’re running households, raising children, managing everything. But when women support each other, there’s empathy and understanding — a sisterhood.”

Marciniak also emphasizes the role of visibility and representation. “To have a place where you belong, where you’re seen, where you feel included — that’s powerful,” she said. “That’s safety. That’s empowerment.”

Outside her entrepreneurial work, Marciniak is deeply involved in community service. She serves as Vice President for Community Impact with the local Junior League chapter, where she helps lead volunteer initiatives across northern Nevada.

“With funding cuts hitting nonprofits hard, communities need volunteers now more than ever,” she said. “If I’m going to spend my time or money on something, I want it to be intentional — something that makes a difference.”

Her drive to serve extends beyond organizations and into the everyday lives of women. “Seeing another woman succeed brings me joy,” she said. “If I can help just one woman change her life, then my purpose is validated.”

As she approaches her milestone birthday, Marciniak is reflective — but far from slowing down.

“I’m proud of my age,” she said. “I feel like I’m living my best life right now. My advice to women in their 50s? Listen to your inner self. Do what fires up your soul. Don’t play small. Stand up, acknowledge your achievements, and make it count.”

Looking ahead, she hopes to transition from her IT career to running Empowered Ventures full-time, expanding its reach and hosting empowerment events across the country.

“I’m ready for it,” she said. “I’m excited for it. When you turn your passion into purpose, it doesn’t feel like work — it feels like impact.”

Marciniak’s story is one of transformation — from seeking connection in a new city to creating a nationwide network of empowered women.

“Women control nearly 88% of consumer spending,” she said. “Imagine the impact when we intentionally spend that money supporting each other.”

With her passion, drive, and belief in the power of community, Hindi Marciniak isn’t just connecting women — she’s helping them build a future where empowerment is the foundation of success.