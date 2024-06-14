Defying Norms and Championing Justice in Louisville

Written By: JP Davis

“Heterosexuality is not normal. It’s just common.” A powerful quote that stood out to me during my interview with Dr. Kaila Adia Story. “Honey, I’m not common or typical. I’m just me. I’m just living my truth.”

Dr. Kaila Adia Story is a distinguished academic and community leader based in Louisville, Kentucky. Her multifaceted career spans several disciplines, including Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, and she is a prominent advocate for social justice and equity.

Her early experiences in a diverse and vibrant community fueled her passion for understanding and addressing social inequalities. She pursued higher education with a determination to explore the intersections of race, gender, and sexuality, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Women’s Studies and African American Studies. Dr. Story then continued her academic journey by obtaining a Ph.D. in Women’s Studies, focusing on Black feminism and queer theory. “Like my Father, I always had a desire to learn. I’m curious about everything,” Story says. “I was lucky as both my parents were open, accepting, supportive, and curious.” “I’m just like a big kid that’s perpetually curious.”

As a professor at the University of Louisville, Dr. Story holds a dual appointment in the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Department and the Pan-African Studies Department. Her interdisciplinary approach allows her to shed light on the complexities of identity and power structures in society. Her research and teaching interests include Black feminism, queer theory, and the experiences of LGBTQ+ people of color. Dr. Story says sometimes she gets feedback how she’s unapproachable and intimidating. As she laughs during our interview, she says “JP, you know me.” I do know Dr. Story and I don’t think I remember ever not seeing a giant smile on her face. Always full of life and positive energy. But I guess being a strong, confident, black, lesbian woman in Kentucky can be frightening to some.

Dr. Story is known for her engaging and dynamic teaching style, which encourages students to critically examine societal norms and to think deeply about issues of privilege and oppression. Her courses often challenge students to confront uncomfortable truths and to consider how they can contribute to a more just and equitable world.

Dr. Story’s research is highly regarded in the academic community. She has published numerous articles and book chapters that explore the intersections of race, gender, and sexuality. Her work often emphasizes the importance of intersectionality in understanding the lived experiences of marginalized groups.

One of her significant contributions is her examination of Black queer women’s experiences, highlighting how they navigate and resist systemic oppressions. Her research not only advances academic discourse but also serves as a vital resource for activists and community organizers.

Beyond her academic achievements, Dr. Story is a passionate advocate for social justice. She is actively involved in community organizations and initiatives that aim to address issues such as racial inequality, gender discrimination, and LGBTQ+ rights. Her advocacy work includes organizing workshops, participating in panels, and collaborating with local nonprofits to support marginalized communities in Louisville.

Dr. Story’s commitment to community engagement is also evident in her role as a mentor. She dedicates significant time to mentoring students and young scholars, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds. Her mentorship helps to cultivate the next generation of leaders and change-makers.

Dr. Story’s contributions to academia and her community have earned her numerous accolades. She has been recognized with several awards for her teaching excellence, research, and service. These honors reflect her impact not only as a scholar but also as a community leader who strives to create positive change.

In her personal life, Dr. Story is known for her warmth, humor, and deep sense of empathy. She is an avid reader, a lover of the arts, and enjoys engaging in lively discussions about contemporary social issues. Her personal and professional lives are deeply intertwined, as she continually seeks to live out her values of justice and equity in all aspects of her life. She’s married to Mystikal “Missy” Jackson and they share a 5 year old shi-beagle named Denver Lamont Story-Jackson. They reside in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Toward the end of my interview I asked Dr. Story if she considered herself an activist. She told me she considers her activism centered in educating. Dr. Kaila Adia Story is a remarkable figure in Louisville, Kentucky, whose work bridges the gap between academia and activism. Through her scholarship, teaching, and community engagement, she has made significant strides in promoting understanding and justice for marginalized groups. Dr. Story’s enduring legacy is one of courage, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable society. Wrapping up our interview, one thing is obvious: her love of Louisville. She repeatedly talked about how lucky we are to live in a community like Louisville.