Cookout at the Vineyard: Redefining Wine Country Gatherings Through Philanthropy, Culture, and Advocacy

By Chris James

In the heart of Sonoma County, California – where rolling vineyards stretch toward the horizon and world-class wines flow as freely as conversation – something deeply personal is taking shape.

Cookout at the Vineyard is not just another wine country event. It’s a cultural experience, a homecoming and a powerful act of representation led by co-founders Tahlia Suggs and Courtney Summers.

What began as a dinner-table vision has grown into a movement – one that blends the soulful essence of Southern cookouts with the refined elegance of wine country, all while creating pathways for the next generation of diverse leaders in food, hospitality, and beverage.

For Summers, a Texas native, the inspiration behind Cookout at the Vineyard (CATV) is rooted in memory – vivid, joyful and filled with the unmistakable warmth of family.

“Weekend road trips to Louisiana, summers and holidays packed into my papa’s house – cousins spilling out of every room, she recalled. “Those gatherings weren’t just meals; they were the heartbeat of our family.

When she and Suggs began exploring Sonoma County, they noticed something missing – themselves.

“We didn’t see our stories reflected in the spaces around us,” Summers explained. “So we created one.”

Suggs echoed that sentiment, describing CATV as a bridge between tradition and transformation. “We’re preserving cookout culture while spotlighting professional excellence in the food and beverage industry,” she said. “It’s where heritage meets hospitality.

What started as a simple idea – to host a cookout – quickly evolved into something far more impactful. CATV serves as a fundraiser for The Veraison Project, an organization playing a pivotal role in both founders’ journeys surrounding wine.

“This event is our way of paying it forward,” Suggs said. “We’re opening doors for others the same way doors were opened for us.”

Every ticket purchased, every partnership formed and every moment contributes to a larger mission – equity, access and visibility in an industry that has historically lacked all three.

A Movement Beyond the Vines

Looking ahead to 2026, Suggs envisions CATV as a destination event – one that draws visitors from every corner of the U.S. and beyond.

“We’re building an ecosystem,” she explained. “One that showcases incredible talent, from chefs and winemakers to creatives and entertainers. Cookout culture is not just a BBQ – it’s a movement.”

The core of the movement is representation. It’s about honoring the legacy of Black women who have carved out space in wine, hospitality and entrepreneurship while ensuring that legacy continues to grow.

Summers promises those visiting Sonoma for the first time…it will exceed expectations.

She points to Healdsburg as a must-visit destination, where Michelin-starred restaurants and small-town charm coexist within a single square mile. Beyond the food and wine, it’s the region’s diversity that leaves a lasting impression.

“You can go from mountain valleys to the Pacific Ocean in under an hour,” she said. “Every town has its own personality. Come ready to explore.”

Her advice? Pack a light jacket and an open mind.

Her voice, Her Power and Becoming

When asked about Women’s History, Suggs and Summers turned inward – drawing strength from the women who shaped them.

Suggs reflected on her mother’s resilience. “There’s a fire within us,” she said. “Regardless of setbacks, [it] continues to fuel us at every turn.”

Summers found inspiration in generations past saying the women in her family didn’t wait for permission, they took on hard tasks throughout their lives. “That’s the standard I measure myself against,” she said.

Their advice to women with big dreams is both practical and profound: build community, stay curious and never be discouraged by closed doors.

“A ‘no’ over here means a ‘yes’ somewhere else,” Summers said. “You just have to keep looking, keep asking, keep finding your way in and through.”

Being young Black women leading a growing fundraising initiative, Suggs and Summers are candid about the emotional complexity of their journey.

“There’s gratitude, but also vulnerability,” Summers admits. “Moments where you wonder, ‘Am I worthy of this?’ But then you see the impact – and it all makes sense.”

Suggs spoke to the weight of history.

“Our ancestors endured far greater challenges to break barriers,” she said. “That perspective keeps me grounded and focused on the bigger purpose.”

Overall, CATV is about something simple yet profound – connection.

“It’s love,” Summers said. “We’re creating experiences people carry with them long after the day is over.”

For Suggs, the love is rooted in a lifetime of hosting – of making people feel seen, heard and welcomed. Together, they have transformed that instinct into an experience resonating far beyond the vineyard.

If there are people searching for belonging in spaces where they have been overlooked, they will keep building.

“This just isn’t an event,” Summers said. “It’s a reflection. Everyone deserves to see themselves in it.”

Cookout at the Vineyard takes place on June 11th and runs until June 13, 2026.

To learn more about CATV, click here.

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