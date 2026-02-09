Chica’s Cantina adds Mexican inspired flare to Louisville’s Butchertown Neighborhood

By Tabnie Dozier

Louisville’s Butchertown area is shining brighter due to a new fresh and flavorful addition, Chica’s Cantina! The restaurant is owned by Vikrant Multani and Christian Nava, the husband and wife duo behind the well-loved vegan restaurant Shahar.

The Vibes

“When I came to Louisville (from California), I realized that street-style tacos just didn’t really exist here—and I missed it. After running Shahar with my husband for seven years, we were ready to build something new. The name “Chica” comes from my little sisters. When they were toddlers, they couldn’t pronounce my full name, so they started calling me Chica. Now they’re 16 and 12, and that nickname has stuck—turning into something that feels like a family name, and the perfect heart behind this restaurant,” Nava tells us.

Not only is her focus on sharing her vibrant heritage with guests, she also hopes to introduce more people to Butcher Block, which is seeing tremendous growth in its food scene and space as a late night destination. The multi-faceted business owner says this new taquería offers 15 seats in the main dining area and more room on the second floor. They’re planning to add a nice sized patio as well. Teamwork and removing pride are key factors Nava credits for her ascending professional success, “You can have all the support in the world but if you don’t put your own ego aside you end up being the only person in your own way. Listen to the loved ones, friends, and family who support you along the way.” she says.

The menu offers something for everyone, including Chica’s Special Ribeye tacos, Steak Trompo, Al Pastor Trompo, Crispy Mushroom tacos, and more. Guests can expect house-made tortillas, bold flavors, and shareable plates designed for casual dining and late-night cravings. You’re immediately welcomed inside to luscious colors and hand-painted murals. The flavor of Mexico is embedded within the menu, the decor and service.

The Mission

Nava hopes to uplift women who have a passion sitting heavy on their hearts; “I’d say to the majority of women, especially women my age of 25 is simply to just do it. It’s scary starting your business. It means putting yourself out there, but if you believe in yourself you can do a lot for your future self. The only person you truly have something to prove to is yourself.”

“Every step is a stepping stone. Keep pushing forward, whether it’s saving for a car to get to work or waitressing until you can finally make that down payment on your dream coffee shop. Set your mindset on smaller goals that move you closer to bigger milestones. Keep striving, and don’t settle for anything less than what you are capable of. Surround yourself with people who understand your dreams, your financial situation, and your aspirations,” Nava states.

Elevating goals, sharing the love of food, cocktails, mocktails, Mexican roots and community. Even if you dine solo, you’ll feel the positive energy all around. Chica’s Cantina is located at 1015 E. Main St and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. You can see the menu on their website and also follow their Instagram page for updates and specials.