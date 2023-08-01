Celebrating Latin Culture

S eptember is Hispanic Heritage Month, and next month also brings the fifth annual Latin Music Awards Kentucky.

Written by Rocko Jerome | Provided photos, as captioned

“It’s a very inclusive celebration,” says Daniela Carrion, EVP of the event. “Our main goal is to bring everyone together as one community and celebrate the talent the Hispanic culture offers. The event keeps expanding and growing; it’s so important to promote diversity and to make people aware. We want people to feel the personal connection this music creates.”

There are more than sixty Latin artists nominated in sixteen categories, all residing in Kentucky and representing many countries from Latin America. Performers and nominees include Hora Certa, Tina DeAlderete, Diana Acosta, Giovani, Daniel Whit,Yariel, Magda Sanchez, Raiko Ruiz, Mariachi Alegre, among others. The 5th edition of the event will feature a salsa concert and dance, with Frankie Ruiz, Jr. performing alongside the KY Salsa Allstars. Frankie Ruiz, Jr. is a renowned figure in the world of salsa music, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Frankie Ruiz. He is known for his passionate and energetic performances, as well as his soulful interpretations of classic salsa hits such as “Tu con él,” “Desnúdate mujer,” “Deseándote,” “La rueda,” and more. These songs are all original works by Frankie Ruiz.

“Even if we don’t all speak the same verbal language, music is a global language,” says Israel D. Cuenca, President of the event. “So many hit songs you hear are a combination of English and Spanish. There’s a universal appeal. In the same way, the awards bring people from different backgrounds together.”

It will be a ton of fun, but it’s also for a great cause, as the event provides twelve partial scholarships to Hispanic students currently enrolled or planning to enroll at the University of Louisville, Bellarmine University, and Jefferson Community College. The awards also support local Hispanic non-profit organizations in the area, including La Casita Center and Adelante Hispanic Achievers. “It’s not just a commercial event. We love giving back,” says Daniela. “It’s going to be a blast.”

If you go: The awards, concert, and afterparty will be at Bourbon Hall. General admission and VIP tickets can be purchased at latinmusicawardsky2023.eventbrite.com or the venue on the event day. For more information, please visit the LMAKY official website www.latinmusicawardsky.com.