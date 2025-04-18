Celebrating 5 Years of Confidence and Beauty: Bellatox Boutique Derby Prep Party

Julie Bella Robbins, CEO & Founder of BellaTox LLC, has always had a vision: to create a place where relationships blossom and clients become friends. At Bellatox Boutique, this vision comes to life every day. The mantra at Bellatox is simple but powerful: “When you look good, you feel good, and you will leave here feeling like your best self.”

This Saturday, Bellatox is celebrating a major milestone—its 5th Anniversary and Julie’s 42nd birthday! Join the celebration on Saturday, April 19th, from 10 AM to 3 PM at Bellatox Boutique, located at 217 Breckenridge Lane in the heart of St Matthews. It will be an exciting day of mingling, meeting the Most Admired Woman nominees, and celebrating women who inspire our community. The champagne toast will be at 11:00 AM, and we can’t wait to toast to all the amazing accomplishments!

BellaTox: More Than Just Beauty—A Place to Empower

Julie’s gentle touch and dedication to her clients have been honed over years of experience in aesthetics and beauty, as well as over a decade in the medical field. Her approach combines elegance with medical expertise, ensuring that every treatment at Bellatox is personalized to each client’s needs.

But Julie’s vision doesn’t stop at just beauty—it’s about creating an institution that is trusted by the community. BellaTox is now proud to have two locations—one in Saint Matthews and the other in Southern Indiana, both offering non-invasive treatments with the signature personal touch that Julie has cultivated over the years.

“I love people,” says Julie. “This will be a place where relationships blossom and clients become friends.”

With the help of her amazing team and Medical Director Dr. Juan Quintero, MD, a plastic surgery specialist, Bellatox has become a trusted destination for those seeking to enhance their beauty and boost their confidence.

Empowering Women Through Education

As a women-owned establishment, Bellatox is excited to announce the launch of its very first academy. Through this initiative, Julie and her team will be offering preceptorships to help other women fulfill their dreams and pursue careers in aesthetics and beauty. This is just another way Bellatox is helping to create a supportive community that values empowerment and growth.

For more information on Bellatox’s academy or to book a consultation, please contact us at bellatox502@gmail.com.

Join Us for the Celebration!

Don’t miss out on this exciting event at Bellatox Boutique! It’s going to be a day full of celebration, empowerment, and beauty. Whether you’re a regular at Bellatox or new to the world of confidence-boosting treatments, we invite you to come celebrate with us. We can’t wait to see you there!

For more info please email bellatox502@gmail.com