Bodhi Salt Opens in Louisville as a Unique Concept in Kentucky

Louisville, Ky. – December 2024 – The new Bodhi Salt Center in St. Matthews is designed to combine ancient ways of healing with modern technology. Created by wellness entrepreneurs Anna Shulgina and Dasha Grankina of Louisville, Bodhi Salt is part of the thriving global wellness economy which is forecast to hit $9 trillion by 2028*. Located at 4802 Sherburn Lane, cutting-edge wellness meets personalized care at Bodhi Salt through offerings from around the world including private salt rooms, steam cedar barrels, and a kids’ club that offers activities in English and Russian in a specialized salt room.

Bodhi Salt Co-founder and Co-Partner Anna Shulgina’s personal health journey was the impetus for the center, “In 2023, my son Gary and I faced unexpected health challenges after relocating to Louisville. Allergies and related side symptoms pushed me to seek alternative treatments, such as salt caves. With a desire and need for expanded offerings, the seed was planted to create a center that combined the therapeutic qualities of salt caves with advanced methods of preventive health and longevity support.”

After enrolling Gary in the Russian School of Mathematics in Oldham County, Anna met future business partner Dasha Grankina. At the time, Grankina was the school’s principal, in addition to being a certified yoga and pranayama trainer, “Holistic health has always been my passion, both personally and as a certified yoga and pranayama instructor. Through my years of teaching, I realized the profound impact of comprehensive, non-invasive wellness practices. Partnering with Anna, we’ve created Bodhi Salt – a sanctuary where the community can truly flourish by embracing natural healing.”

The name Bodhi Salt comes from Sanskrit – “Bodhi” means awakening or realization – which reflects Shulgina and Grankina’s mission to help clients achieve harmony and heightened health awareness. “At Bodhi Salt, we combine natural healing methods with cutting-edge treatments to create a sanctuary where physical and mental well-being are in perfect balance. Our center is a place of rejuvenation where visitors can continuously find and return to their personal ‘place of strength,’” adds Shulgina, who had a successful corporate career for 20 years.

Bodhi Salt’s luxurious, unpretentious, 2,400-sq.ft. setting is unlike anywhere else in Kentucky. Treatments gathered from around the world include:

Eastern-European-style salt rooms thoughtfully designed for mental and physical well-being. There are two salt rooms – one for adults and one for children. In the children’s salt room, offerings include storytime, craft & playtime, homework heroes, and study together workshops. “We thoughtfully designed our kids’ camp offerings to provide children with natural and safe treatments for allergies and asthma that strengthen immunity and reduce the frequency of illnesses. Additionally, time together as a family in the salt room can aid in reducing stress levels and improving mental health for mom, dad, and children,” adds Grankina, who has spent 25 years as an educator and is the mom of twins.

Exclusive, affordable wellness treatments such as Steam Cedar Barrels from Siberia. Bodhi Salt is the only place in Kentucky that has the barrels. They help guests experience the deep cleansing power of steam from a natural cedar barrel to detox, promote skin health, and relieve stress.

Shirodhara, which is a traditional Ayurvedic treatment with roots in India. Shirodhara is designed to soothe the nervous system, release stored emotions, and rejuvenate the spirit.

Yoga classes in the adult salt room will be offered many times per week. Grankina, a respected yogi who has been practicing since she was 16, will lead the yoga offerings.

The “Chill Out Zone” can be used before and after services; there is a shower & changing area; and a lobby with retail items for women and men including lotion, bath gel, etc. The products were exclusively designed for Bodhi Salt Center.

For a truly relaxing experience, guests will be supplied a robe, slippers, teas, and water for use during their time at Bodhi Salt.

Bodhi Salt Center opened Dec. 12 on Sherburn Lane, which is behind Mall St. Matthews. Hours are Tues.-Friday 7 AM-7 PM, Sat. 7 AM-5 PM, and Sunday 10 AM-4 PM. More information is available by calling 502.252.1030, e-mailing info@bodhisaltcenter.com or visiting https://www.bodhisaltcenter.com/, Instagram and Facebook.