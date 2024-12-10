The Bluegrass Giveback: Spreading Holiday Joy in Louisville

The holidays are a time for giving, and RK Bluegrass made sure the season felt magical for families in Louisville. This weekend, the catering company hosted its second annual Bluegrass Giveback, a heartwarming event filled with generosity and community spirit.

Families who attended were gifted Christmas dinner packages complete with turkey, festive sides, and dessert—enough to feed eight to ten people. Two hundred families left with everything they needed to create a special holiday meal.

Neil Fuselier, Senior Vice President of The RK Group, shared the deeper meaning behind the event: “The holidays are about connection, and we want our neighbors to know they’re not alone. The Bluegrass Giveback is our way of giving back to the community that supports us all year.”

The day was filled with festive cheer. Santa himself made an appearance, delivering smiles and stuffed stockings to the kids. Families enjoyed hot chocolate, a toy and coat drive, and moments of togetherness—all at no cost.

“When families face challenges, especially during the holidays, it can be hard to feel the joy of the season,” Fuselier said. “Our goal is to bring a little light, warmth, and magic to as many people as we can.”

The Bluegrass Giveback is quickly becoming a cherished tradition, reminding us that the true spirit of the holidays is found in sharing joy and uplifting one another.

