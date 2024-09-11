From Coding to Cameras:

by Tawana Bain

Getting to know Danie Powell, Co-owner of Neat Bourbon Bar + Bottle Shop, In Her Own Words

On a sunny afternoon, with just 30 minutes notice, I quickly retreated to my home office to prepare for an impromptu Zoom call that promised to be as enlightening as it was inspiring. On the other side of the screen was Lagueria Davis, a filmmaker whose journey from computer science to the creative apex of filmmaking epitomized the essence of turning passion into purpose. Though our cameras remained off, I could sense Lagueria’s warm smile and vibrant energy through her voice, tinged with nostalgia. What was scheduled as a 20-minute interview unfurled into an hourlong deep dive into both Lagueria’s personal journey and the story of her groundbreaking documentary, “Black Barbie.”

From the outset, our conversation veered into familiar territory as we discovered our shared roots in both the arts and computer science. “I originally majored in computer science before switching to the arts because coding and I just did not get along,” I shared, finding common ground. Lagueria laughed, reinforcing our shared experiences, “I was always messing around with the in and out buttons on those bulky old cameras!” she shared. Lagueria’s transition from an enthusiastic student to a filmmaker was anything but direct. She initially pursued degrees in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering at the University of Oklahoma, fields that promised stability and a clear career path. However, her passion for film ignited when a friend switched his major to film studies. “That was a light bulb moment for me,” Lagueria explained. “I realized that film could be a synthesis of both technical precision and artistic expression.”

As Lagueria navigated the complexities of her engineering courses, she felt an increasing pull towards the creative arts. “There’s a rhythm and a structure to engineering that I respected,” she said, “but my heart was always leaning towards telling stories visually. The precision I learned in engineering, though, didn’t go to waste. It became a foundation upon which I built my filmmaking skills, especially in understanding its technical aspects.”

Reflecting on her early days when her passion for writing and art seemed more like hobbies than viable career paths, I was moved to ask if she believed in coincidences or saw life’s steps as predestined stepping stones. Lagueria shared a reflective moment, “I believe every experience is a stepping stone. My background in tech wasn’t a detour; it was a foundation for my filmmaking. It’s all interconnected. I’ve always been drawn to creating, whether it was through writing stories or sketching,” she shared. “But it was in a high school media class where I first got my hands on a camera, and that completely changed my perspective.”

Lagueria then touched on the personal milestone of being the first in her family to graduate from college, a significant achievement given her unconventional career path. “It was more than just obtaining a degree; it was about setting a precedent,” she said. This personal achievement laid the groundwork for her future endeavors.

The idea for “Black Barbie” sprang from intimate family connections, notably her Aunt Beulah Mae Mitchell, a long-time employee at Mattel. Her aunt’s stories about advocating for Black Barbie revealed the broader issues of representation in children’s toys. “She was like a one-woman revolution, pushing for that first Black Barbie,” Davis recounted with a chuckle.

The enthusiasm in her voice was palpable as she spoke about her aunt’s pivotal role, reflecting the broader societal challenges and triumphs. “My aunt didn’t just give me a story. She handed me a legacy wrapped in resilience and vision. Learning about Kitty Black Perkins, the first black designer at Mattel who designed the first Black Barbie, was pivotal. It wasn’t just a doll; it was a statement,” Lagueria recounted, her admiration for her aunt evident.

Developing the Black Barbie project was a Herculean task. Lagueria spent years applying for grants, pitching to studios, and retooling the narrative. The breakthrough came with the success of the Ava DuVernay doll in 2015, which reinvigorated interest in stories of representation. “That doll’s success proved there was a market eager for stories like ours,” Lagueria pointed out. With renewed vigor, she, along with her team, including Camilla Hall and Rita Baghdadi, began capturing the narrative that would resonate with many.

The journey of “Black Barbie” to Netflix was a tale of persistence and perfect timing. “We had just started gaining some momentum with festivals when I decided to take a chance and pitch it to Netflix,” Davis explained. The pitch coincided with a growing industry recognition of the need for diverse stories, which helped capture Netflix’s attention. “It was serendipitous how the pieces fell into place at a time when the world was ready to hear what we had to say,” she noted. “We’d been gaining traction, but Netflix gave us the platform and the push we needed,” Lagueria said. The documentary premiered at South by Southwest in 2023, a moment Lagueria describes as surreal yet affirming. Jeanine T. Abraham from Black Girl Nerds beautifully captures the essence of the documentary: ’’Black Barbie: A Documentary’ centers Black women and girls, reminding us our beauty is ubiquitous and the strength of our support and love for one another is how we always rise and thrive.” The impact of the documentary extended beyond the screens, with plans for community outreach and educational screenings. “Our partnership with Netflix and Shondaland isn’t just about distribution. It’s about creating dialogues, about inspiring action,” Lagueria emphasized. The goal was clear: to ensure the story of Black Barbie isn’t just heard but resonates as a catalyst for change.

Beyond entertainment, Davis is passionate about using “Black Barbie” as a tool for education and meaningful dialogue. “We’re planning screenings that are more than viewings—they’re real conversation starters,” she explained, aiming to use the film to ignite discussions on race, gender, and representation. This initiative seeks to leverage the film’s impact to foster deeper understanding and change.

As our conversation drew to a close, I couldn’t help but feel inspired by an air of familiarity. I was truly inspired by her willingness to take action on something that needed the world’s attention, how her steps were predestined, and how she serves as the legacy changer in her family. With a promise to keep pushing boundaries, Lagueria and I ended our call, both of us enriched by a conversation that spanned the spectra of creativity, challenge, and change. It was more than an interview; it was a shared experience, a mutual rediscovery of why stories like Black Barbie matter — today, tomorrow, always. And don’t worry, Today’s Woman readers; I certainly planted the seed for one of their educational dialogues to take place right here in Kentucky in the near future. Fingers crossed.