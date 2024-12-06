Celebrate 100 Years with Baptist Health and Kentucky Blood Center

Baptist Health Louisville and the Kentucky Blood Center are teaming up to host a special 100 Days of Service Blood Drive on Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charles and Mimi Osborn Cancer Center in St. Matthews.

This December, the Kentucky Blood Center celebrates Baptist Health’s 100th anniversary with a series of blood drives. KBC supplies blood to 70 hospitals, including the entire Baptist Health system, and reminds us that one in seven hospital patients requires a blood transfusion.

All donors will receive a commemorative 100th anniversary T-shirt as a thank-you for their life-saving gift. Walk-ins are welcome—don’t miss this chance to give back during the holiday season.