Backstage Pass — Give the Gift of Experiences this Holiday Season

Give the gift of these experiences to yourself or a friend this holiday season.

Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour

2021 marks the 44th year of this annual self-paced tour, which is also at the top of the Arts Insider’s list as the best ‘holiday gift’ she and her late mother ever experienced together year after year. In 2016 Old Louisville was recognized as ‘One of the Great Places in America’ by the American Planning Association, and this year’s tour showcases the mansions on St. James Court and South Fourth Street (across from Central Park), with docents at each location offering information about the architecture and the history of the homes.

WHEN: December 4-5, 12-5pm. Masks are required upon entry.

COST: $30; free for children 12 and under.

Contact: Register online or purchase same-day at the Historic Old Louisville Visitors Center in Central Park. The tour admission ticket includes a premium bourbon and eggnog tasting for adults at the Louisville Bourbon Inn, which is also part of the tour.

Flame Run Gallery’s Blow Your Own Glass Artwork

In this interactive experience, Flame Run Gallery offers patrons a chance to try their hands at the art of blown glass.

You can choose from a variety of ornaments (I still treasure mine, which was created over 15 years ago!) and seasonal decorative objects to glasses and small bowls and vases. Creation can take anywhere from 15-45 minutes.

“We have families who have been coming to make ornaments every year since we opened. I love seeing the kids grow up and catching up with our friends and clients, and seeing pictures of their trees just covered with ornaments they’ve made over the years,” says Tiffany M. Ackerman, Flame Run Gallery director and business manager.

Due to COVID-19, the blow-your-own experience has been altered to a design-your-own interactive activity, where you choose your colors and design your piece, and then watch Flame Run’s glass artists bring your piece to life for you.

WHEN: Tuesday-Friday 10am-4pm; Saturday 10am-5pm; Sunday 12:30pm-5pm

WHERE: Glassworks Building, 815 West Market St.

COST: Pieces range from $40-$100

Contact: 502.584.5353 or 502.584.5332, reservations recommended.

Paristown’s 3rd Annual Fête de Noël Winter Holiday Festival

One of the Arts Insider’s happiest Christmas/Hanukkah season 2020 memories was spent shopping at Fête de Noël’s market with a friend, then sipping hot chocolate while watching the ice skaters glide across the rink.

This year the Fête de Noël has expanded the Brent Street Holiday Market to include 25 chalets with local art/gifts/food, featuring gift items and art from local and regional vendors. A Santa’s Workshop will feature photos with Santa for $10, and family holiday films are projected on a huge outdoor screen positioned on the side of the Paristown brick building during the festival.

WHEN: Market is open now through Christmas Eve, 12-4pm; ice skating ends January 2.

WHERE: Paristown-Imagine a Place, 724 Brent St.

COST: Free for marketplace, $15 for a one-hour skate, with rental included.

Contact: Paristown’s 3rd Annual Fête de Noël Winter Holiday Festival