LADIES WHO LAUNCH

Ayrica is a seasoned hospitality professional with a diverse background, boasting an impressive 10-year career that spans across various facets of the industry. Her experience encompasses hospitality sales, event management, and catering, where she has consistently excelled, leaving a trail of remarkable sales records and a reputation for delivering exceptional customer service in her wake. Throughout her career, Ayrica has played an integral role in the success of numerous events, showcasing her versatility in handling a wide array of markets. Her expertise extends to social gatherings, corporate functions, sports events, and citywide functions, demonstrating her ability to adapt and thrive in diverse settings. Her track record in event management is a testament to her exceptional organizational skills, attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to ensuring that every event she touches is executed flawlessly.In a recent career transition, Ayrica ventured into the world of finance, taking on the role of a Personal Banker at Fifth Third Bank. Her move into the financial sector showcases her adaptability and willingness to embrace new challenges, further underscoring her ability to excel in any role she undertakes.Not content with resting on her laurels, Ayrica has embarked on a new entrepreneurial journey with the establishment of CHACHi’S Coffee Cart Creations. This innovative venture is poised to make a significant impact on the event industry, offering a unique and much-needed service. CHACHi’S Coffee Cart Creations is designed to complement a wide range of functions, from elegant social events such as next-morning wedding brunches and festivals to corporate gatherings like networking events, retreats, and employee or teacher appreciation events.What sets CHACHi’S Coffee Cart Creations apart is the perfect fusion of exemplary service and top-notch offerings. Ayrica’s commitment to delivering excellence shines through in the selection of quality coffee drinks, tantalizing mocktails, breakfast beverages, and custom pastries. Her venture breathes new life into the events community by providing a fresh perspective, innovative solutions, and a touch of creativity that is sorely needed.Ayrica’s journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication, adaptability, and drive to excel in every endeavor she pursues. As she continues to make her mark in the hospitality, finance, and entrepreneurial spheres, her ability to innovate and deliver outstanding results sets her apart as a standout professional and entrepreneur in her field. Watch out for Ayrica as she continues to leave an indelible mark on the industries she touches.