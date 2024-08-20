The A+ Team at Echo Trails Middle School

WRITTEN BY JENNY J.

PHOTOS BY: DICK ARNSPIGER

As students return to the classrooms, the focus often lands on the teachers leading the lessons. But the real magic of each school day relies on a dedicated team of professionals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to create a supportive and thriving environment. In this special “Back to School” issue, we’re shining a light on the often-overlooked heroes who ensure that Echo Trail Middle School runs smoothly, day in and day out.

These incredible women are the heart and soul of Echo Trail, each bringing their unique talents and unwavering commitment to the school community. Whether they’re offering a listening ear and emotional support or making sure the school is a safe and welcoming place, their contributions are crucial to every student’s success. As we kick off a new school year, we celebrate the dedication and passion of those who work behind the scenes to make each day possible, reminding us all that it takes a diverse and committed team to educate, nurture, and inspire the next generation.

Ms. Ramona “Monnie” Jumper

Plant Operator

As you walk through the Echo Trail Middle School halls, you’ll likely be greeted by many friendly faces and cheerful hellos. But there’s one gentle and sincere smile that stands out, accompanied by a quieter greeting that carries warmth and kindness. It belongs to Ramona “Monnie” Jumper, one of Echo Trail Middle School’s Plant Operators, who has been a dedicated part of the Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) family for 25 years. Though Echo Trail is a new school, Ramona has quickly become one of its most cherished contributors. Her role as a Plant Operator is vital—she ensures that the school’s physical environment is well-maintained, providing a safe and clean space for everyone. But for Ramona, known affectionately by students as “Ms. Monnie,” her job is more than just about keeping the school in order; it’s about ensuring each student feels seen and valued.

Ramona keeps the school running with all her managerial tasks, yet she always takes advantage of every opportunity to build relationships with the students.

“Sometimes just hearing you say ‘good morning’ to them by their name is enough to get that smile,” she says with a warm smile. These small gestures, often overlooked, can have a profound impact, especially for students who might be very shy or feel alone. Over the years, Ramona has regularly introduced herself to one new student a day. These little connections, nurtured by her warmth and kindness, almost always blossom into welcome hellos that transform a school into a community.

To Ramona, family is everything. As a mother of two, her strength arises from her children, and whenever things get tough, there is always that inspiration to gather the energy and move on. As an aunt and the middle sister in a closely-knit family, she learned invaluable lessons on building strong relationships. From her parents, she inherited the values of diligence and commitment—principles that have not only guided her professional life but also her personal life.

With time, Ramona has grown in ways that have added value to her personal and professional life. Working with a therapist and realizing the importance of self-care have contributed to her ability to balance her responsibilities while nurturing her well-being.

When she needs to relax, you’ll find Ramona by the water—whether it’s a lake, river, or the ocean, the calming presence of water helps her unwind. A proud Pittsburgh Steelers fan, she also enjoys spending time with her dog and family, finding joy in the simple moments of life. These hobbies, she believes, are not just leisure activities but essential for maintaining her well-being and balance in life.

Ramona admires her two sisters, who can multitask and take on any challenge without looking back. Though she may wish for some of their audacity, Ramona’s quiet strength and dedication have made her an irreplaceable part of Echo Trail Middle School. Reflecting on her time at the school, Ramona offers glowing praise for her coworkers and the supportive atmosphere they’ve built together. “I couldn’t be at a better school,” she says with pride. It is such dedication to the job in front of her and to those she serves that has made Ramona Jumper the true heartbeat of Echo Trail.

Ms. Lori Knapke

Modern Music Teacher

Step into Lori Knapke’s classroom, and you’ll feel the energy of creativity buzzing. The walls are lined with keyboards, ukuleles, racks of guitars, and inspiring quotes—a vibrant reflection of the 27 years Lori has spent sharing her love of music and her commitment to growth with countless students and colleagues. This space isn’t just a classroom; it’s a sanctuary of exploration and discovery, much like Lori’s journey as an educator.

Growing up in Ft. Wright as the first in her family of three children to earn a degree, Lori’s path was shaped by a childhood rooted in hard work and dedication. Her parents’ commitment to service and community laid the groundwork for a career touching many lives.

At Eastern High School, Lori didn’t just build a choral program—she created an award-winning experience that earned her the WHAS ExCel Award and KMEA High School Teacher of the Year. But Lori wasn’t one to rest on her achievements. Driven to challenge herself constantly, she pushed beyond her comfort zone, leading her to Echo Trail Middle School. There, she took on new roles—starting the school’s first rock band, sponsoring the drama club, and directing her first musical, Seussical Kids.

These experiences were more than just milestones in her career; they were a testament to Lori’s unwavering commitment to lifelong learning and the power of stepping into the unknown to inspire others. The transition to Echo Trail marked a significant shift as Lori immersed herself in modern music and began learning new instruments alongside her students. She embraced the challenge fully, supported by a school community grounded in collaboration, respect, and accountability.

Under Dr. Ammerman’s leadership, Echo Trail has become a place where educators are encouraged to play to their strengths while embracing vulnerability—an approach that resonated deeply with Lori. This philosophy has not only transformed her professional life but also influenced her personal life. Practicing daily gratitude became her way of balancing the demands of her career with life’s challenges. Each morning, Lori reflects on what she’s grateful for, a practice that has reignited her passion for education.

This habit, along with her deep love for her 13-year-old daughter, Olivia, motivates Lori to be the best version of herself—as both a mother and an educator. Yet, the most rewarding part of Lori’s career is the relationships she has built over the years. Seeing former students return as colleagues, nurturing friendships that have endured, and witnessing her students’ successes—these are the moments that make Lori’s journey in education so meaningful and impactful.

Lori’s story is a testament to resilience, passion, and an unwavering commitment to giving back. As she continues to inspire those around her, Lori remains dedicated to nurturing a love of music and learning in the next generation, ensuring that her legacy will resonate far into the future.

Ms. Adrienne Thomas

Counselor

A school counselor is often the heart of a school, offering more than just academic guidance—they provide the essential support, understanding, and encouragement students need to thrive. Meet Adrienne Thomas, a dynamic and dedicated Echo Trail Middle School counselor. She has quickly become a key part of the school community with her unmatched energy and commitment. Her blend of positivity and empathy creates an environment where every student feels supported and valued.

Adrienne’s journey in education began in 2013 as a 7th-grade Social Studies teacher at Marion C. Moore. It didn’t take long for her to realize that her true calling was in counseling, where she could connect with students on a more personal level. By 2016, she had transitioned into her role as a Professional School Counselor at Crosby Middle School. Now, she’s channeling that same passion into building the counseling program at Echo Trail—a school system she knows well, having grown up as a JCPS student.

Raised by parents who encouraged her to excel, Adrienne was especially inspired by her mother, a retired educator who impacted her community. This legacy of service drives her every day, making her a positive role model for her daughter, Gianna, and the many students who look up to her.

Balancing the demands of being a working mother and a school counselor isn’t easy, but Adrienne does it with grace. “Finding that balance is key,” she says, ensuring she’s fully present in her professional life and her role as a mother. Her days start early—at 5 AM—with careful preparations allowing her to give her best to her work and her daughter.

Adrienne’s dedication is evident in the strong relationships she builds with her students and colleagues. She is a supportive and dependable presence, inspiring kindness and positive change wherever she goes. “Leading by example is crucial to inspiring the change we wish to see,” she reflects.

Looking ahead, Adrienne’s goals focus on growth—both for herself and Gianna. She is committed to continuing her professional development while watching her daughter grow into a strong, confident young woman. Adrienne also plans to expand the counseling program at Echo Trail, making it a beacon of support for students.

Outside of work, Adrienne understands the importance of self-care. “I like to be pampered,” she says with a smile, noting that a good massage or facial is her favorite way to unwind. Living one day at a time and not taking things personally are lessons that help her navigate life gracefully.

For Adrienne, her role at Echo Trail is more than just a job—it reflects her unwavering commitment to her students, her community, and her family. Her energy, compassion, and dedication make her a guiding light for all who know her.