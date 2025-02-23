Arts Insider Weekly

(UN)KNOWN PROJECT AND KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS PRESENT

BROKEN WINGS STILL FLY

WHEN: Friday, 02/28 @ 7:30PM & Saturday, 03/01 @ 2:00PM

WHERE: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St. in the Bomhard Theater

TICKETS: tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org

Discover a powerful series of monologues based on the narratives of enslaved women in Kentucky. Co-authored by Brandi LaShay and Hannah Drake, Broken Wings Still Fly, is a raw and poignant theatrical experience featuring the voices of hidden heroines. Witness their remarkable stories of love, motherhood, heartbreak, resilience, and ultimate triumph. Broken Wings Still Fly premiered in the summer of 2023. The second season (in the summer of 2024), included an expanded script and activation of two new locations, including Farmington Historic Plantation.

Mardi Gras @ Fourth Street Live!

WHEN: Saturday, 03/01 2:00PM-8:00PM

WHERE: Fourth St. Live!, 411 S. 4th st., 40202

TICKETS: www.4thstlive.com

Mardi Gras @ Fourth Street Live! is bringing the energy of Bourbon Street straight to Louisville for yet another year.

“Our guests can take part in classic traditions like the bead toss, a King Cake eating contest, and the King of Mardi Gras contest,” revealed 4th St. LIVE! Marketing manager Katie Ganninger to the Arts Insider.

“With stationary Mardi Gras floats for the perfect photo ops, non-stop music, and high-energy celebrations, guests can expect the ultimate Mardi Party,” she enthused.

When asked if anything new has been added to this year’s event in the 10+ years since 4th St. Live! first presented it, Ganninger replied “Yes! This year, we’re bringing even more of the New Orleans experience to Louisville. Guests can now enjoy authentic Cajun cuisine from the Bayou Butcher Shop, adding bold flavors straight from Bourbon Street. We’ve also upgraded our entertainment lineup with the Small Batch Brass Band, delivering the high-energy sounds of New Orleans all day long. Plus, we’ve introduced larger-than-life stationary Mardi Gras floats, creating the perfect backdrop for capturing the moment.”

Although the event’s attendees are “typically ages between 21 and 35,” Ganninger mentioned “Mardi Gras is a celebration for everyone. This year, with the new additions to the event, we’re excited to attract an even wider crowd. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re here for the party, the flavors, or the full New Orleans experience.”

*For ages 21+

Tailspin Ale Fest’s 12th Anniversary

WHEN: Saturday, 03/01 Gates Open: VIP 2:00PM | GA 3:00PM | Event ends at 7:00PM

WHERE: Bowman Field, 2700 Gast Blvd, 40205

TICKETS: tailspinalefest.com/tickets

Tailspin Ale Fest is Louisville’s annual celebration of craft beer, bringing together local, regional, and national breweries for an unforgettable day of brews and fun at Bowman Field. For 12 years, the festival has showcased top breweries like Against the Grain, Country Boy Brewing, Third Eye, Three Floyds, New Belgium, and more. It’s not just for beer lovers though—there’s something for everyone, with live music (this year Vinyl Richie & Hot Sauce Brass Band), to Drake’s Silent Disco, food, and unique attractions…including some wrestling action! From 250+ craft beers to *planes on display, all while supporting Pints for Parkinson’s, this event is always such loads of fun to attend that it sells out every year.

*For Ages 21+ (ID required)

*This is an outdoor event so dress for the weather. *No pets or umbrellas allowed.

MANIA -The ABBA Tribute

WHEN: Sunday, 03/02 @ 7:30PM

WHERE: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway, 40202

TICKETS: kentuckyperformingarts.org

Hailed by the press as the world’s No. 1 touring ABBA tribute show, and formed in 1999, MANIA -The ABBA Tribute has sold out theaters and concert halls across the globe, bringing the music of the beloved Swedish super group to more than three million people. This production recreates the magic of ABBA’s music in all its glory by performing all of their greatest hits, from Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, to Take a Chance on Me. and

Beware of imitations…this is the real musical tribute! – Polly Graham, Sunday Mirror

*Handicapped Accessible