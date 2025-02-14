Arts Insider Recommendations of the Week

by Gioia Patton/Arts Insider

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

PNC Broadway in Louisville

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical, winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

As in Baz Luhrmann’s iconic 2001 film (MOULIN ROUGE!), Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

WHEN: Tuesday 02/18-Sunday, 03/02, various performances

WHERE: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

TICKETS: 584-7777 or online at BroadwayinLouisville.com.

*Handicapped Accessible

Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert

Louisville Orchestra

Experience Steven Spielberg’s legendary 1981 film on the big screen while a full symphony orchestra performs John Williams’ exhilarating score live! Few film scores are as instantly recognizable as Williams’ adventurous, pulse-pounding soundtrack for Raiders of the Lost Ark. From the sweeping theme that defines Indiana Jones to the tension-filled orchestrations that bring his daring escapades to life, the music is as integral to the film as its iconic hero. When the Arts Insider inquired to the origins of the Louisville Orchestra presenting films in concert, and asked for examples of memorable feedback from those audience members, Mallory Kramer, the Louisville Orchestra Director of Marketing, remarked “The Louisville Orchestra has been presenting films in concert for the last few years, beginning with the highly successful Harry Potter in Concert series. Since then, audiences have experienced thrilling productions of iconic films like Star Wars and Hocus Pocus, accompanied by a full symphony orchestra. This unique format elevates a typical movie screening into a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, allowing audiences to hear the music in a powerful new way while watching the film on the big screen,” she continued. “Many concert goers have shared that hearing the score performed live deepened their appreciation for the music and storytelling, making it an unforgettable way to enjoy a beloved film. While we can’t reveal specifics just yet, audiences can look forward to another beloved film with live orchestra in our upcoming season!” Kramer enthused.

For this production the LO will be conducted by Jason Seber.

WHEN: Wednesday, 02/19 @

WHERE: Louisville Palace, 625 S. 4th St.

TICKETS: LouisvilleOrchestra.org. ***A handful of regular seats remain for sale, and 15 remain in the handicapped section.

CHOREOGRAPHERS’ SHOWCASE

Louisville Ballet

Ready to meet your new favorite ballets? Step into the studio for an up-close and personal look at a mix of bold new works. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary, this dynamic annual production highlights the innovation and athleticism of the Artists of Louisville Ballet. Works by Leigh Anne Albrechta, Christian Chester, Helen Daigle, Shayda Honda, Aleksandr Q. Schroeder, and Ashley Thursby.

The Arts Insider has raved about this annual LB presentation from the beginning, referring to it in its early years as ‘a hidden jewel!’ amongst things in the arts for Kentuckiana audiences to buy tickets to. Can’t recommend this event highly enough.

WHEN: 2:00PM & 8:00PM performances through Sunday, 03/02

WHERE: Louisville Ballet Studios, 315 E. Main St.

TICKETS: louisvilleballet.org

This Little Light of Mine

Kentucky Opera

This opera centers on the story of Fannie Lou Hamer, a courageous woman who championed the rights of all American citizens to vote. Standing up against voter suppression in the 1960s against eligible Black voters, she helped educate, empower, and inspire all Americans to use their voices at the ballot box. Wherever Fannie Lou Hamer spoke, she also sang. This opera includes many of the familiar spirituals that she sang at her public speeches as her deep contralto voice lifted spirits and spurred souls to action. Hamer’s legacy shines as an extraordinary reminder that each of us has a light with the power to illuminate the world.

The Louisville production comes just a month after Hamer was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, for challenging the exclusion of Black voices in the political system, laying the groundwork for the 1965 Voting Rights Act. This recognition cements her legacy in American history.

This Little Light of Mine is Kentucky Opera’s first commissioned opera in over 25 years.

WHEN: 02/12 @ 8:00PM, and 02/23 @ 2:00PM

WHERE: The Brown Theatre, 325 W. Broadway

TICKETS: kyopera.org. *Group discounts available for groups of 10 or more – call 502.584.4500 to arrange.

*This production contains some expletives, including racial slurs.

*Sung in English, with English captions for the hearing impaired.

*Handicapped Accessible