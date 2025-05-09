Artist Godiva Goddess aka Sheila Fox. An Arts Insider Exclusive Interview

by Gioia Patton/Arts Insider

“I am a self-taught artist whose journey has been fueled by curiosity and experimentation. Starting with simple sketches, I grew into using materials like acrylic paint, oil pastels, fabric, air-dry clay, and hot glue. My background as a welder shaped my love for texture and inspired me to create metal-like effects, using bronze, gold, and platinum tones in my work.” – mixed media artist, Godiva Goddess aka Sheila Fox, whose Textured Heritage solo exhibit runs through Sunday, 05/11 at Kentucky Performing Arts’ MeX Theater.

Inspired by stained glass and vintage fashion, the Chicago native developed a unique technique to mimic the look of stained glass by layering hot glue, paint, and resin. She uses air-dry clay for sculpted details and hot glue to mimic soldering, adding structure and intricate designs to her pieces.

“Fabric brings softness and dimension, creating a balance between strength and elegance,” explained the artist. “My art reflects years of learning and growth, blending my passion for materials, texture, and creativity into something uniquely my own.” Within her bio is the description that Godiva Goddess art “blends technical skill with emotional depth, sparking conversations about the richness and complexity of Black identity.”

As to the circumstances behind the creation of Textured Heritage, she says: “It was born out of reflection and beauty within our roots. Makeup, hair, and fashion have always been a passion of mine, and what better way to pay homage to my culture than through art that celebrates those very things. When the opportunity to exhibit at the Kentucky Center came, I knew it was time to bring those stories to life in a way that felt bold, elegant, and deeply personal.”

Although Textured Heritage may not be her first solo exhibit, Godiva Goddess refers to it as “the most meaningful. This body of work holds so much of my personal truth—it’s the most vulnerable and powerful I’ve felt in my creative journey, mentioning that the exhibit will consist of around 20 pieces, “each one layered in texture and spirit. These aren’t just paintings; they’re conversations between the past and present,” she muses.

The following is the Arts Insider’s exclusive interview with Godiva Goddess aka Sheila Fox, whose professional achievements to date include being awarded Louisville Visual Art’s 2024 Emerging Artist of the Year, and being a two-time Judge’s Choice Award winner at the St. James Court Art Show (2023 & ‘24).

TODAY’S WOMAN: Please explain the title ‘Godiva Goddess.’ Is that your painting and/or business name?

GODIVA GODDESS: “It’s the name I move through the world with as an artist, and yes, it’s also the name of my business. “Godiva” honors the deep richness of my chocolate-toned skin, something I’ve grown to love and celebrate. “Goddess” speaks to the strength, beauty, and quiet power I believe lives in all women. “Godiva Goddess “ It’s a reminder to stand tall, to walk in grace, and to always show up as my full, authentic self.”

TW: Were you reared in a household where respecting and honoring your Black heritage in addition to exploring your roots was taught and encouraged?

GODIVA GODDESS: “Yes. My mother made sure I knew where I came from and to be proud of it. That pride wasn’t loud, it showed up in how we lived, how we cared for one another, and how we carried ourselves.

“One of my fondest memories is when my mother would braid my hair and my sisters’ hair, just like her mother did with her and her sister. Those braiding sessions were sacred—full of stories, laughter, and love. A tradition that linked generations together.

“She would always remind me and my 9 siblings to love the skin we’re in. That message stuck with me. Now, that same love and pride is what I pour into my art, through every texture, every layer, every brushstroke.”

TW: What is the backstory behind the name of this exhibit, and did that idea come to you quickly?

GODIVA GODDESS: “The name came to me while I was at my kitchen sink washing dishes. I was thinking about a title for the exhibit. I had planned to write my proposal for the MeX Project after dinner. I was scrubbing a pot with a steel wool pad (we called them “pot scratchers” growing up in Chicago), and it made me think about how, as a little girl, I would compare my own hair to a pot scratcher.

“That memory stuck with me, especially since now I use steel wool in some of my artwork to represent natural, coily hair. Right then, Textured Heritage popped into my mind—and I knew that was it.”

TW: As a self-described “self-taught artist with over 25 years of creative experience”, in what ways does your early work resemble your present-day work, and in what ways has it evolved?

GODIVA GODDESS: “In the beginning, my work was driven purely by emotion. I used to draw a lot of faces and eyes—there was something about capturing feeling through expression that pulled me in.

“Now, my art has grown in layers, literally and spiritually. I work with mixed media: fabric, clay, lace, jewelry, and resin to build depth and meaning. I use resin because being able to see my reflection in my art is a true act of self-reflection—it reminds me that I am part of the story I’m telling.

“The women in my art are a reflection of the woman I’ve become. Graceful, classy, beautiful, and grounded in her worth. A woman who creates from her truth and always keeps her head held high.”

TW: What has been the most ‘difficult’ piece you’ve ever created?

GODIVA GODDESS: “One piece that truly challenged me was about seven years ago—my very first self-portrait. Everything was going fine until I got to the eyes.

“As I started adding in the details, I found myself staring into my own eyes, the eyes of a woman who had been through so much. I saw pain I hadn’t fully faced… pain that still lived in the shadows of my pupils. It was overwhelming. I almost gave up.

“But I wiped away my tears and pushed through. That struggle, that raw emotion, became part of the piece’s soul. Now, I have four self-portraits. Each one is a reflection of my growth and healing. Sometimes, the most beautiful things are born from the most broken places.”

TW: Is painting your day job?

GODIVA GODDESS: “Yes, I’m a full-time artist now. I used to work as a welder, but in 2023 I was laid off. Not long after, I was offered another welding job, but I turned it down. I decided to take my husband’s advice and finally follow my passion for art.

“When that chapter closed, I chose to bet on myself. It was scary, but it turned out to be a blessing. Being laid off gave me the space to fully focus on my creativity, and that’s when my skills really started to grow and evolve.

“I also have to give thanks to my husband, he’s been the rock of our family while I’ve been building this dream. I’m beyond blessed to be doing what I love.

“And now, I’m even more excited for what’s ahead, I’ll soon be investing in a welding machine so I can start creating metal work right from my garage. It feels like things are coming full circle, and I’m ready for this next chapter in my creative journey.”

TW: Could you articulate what your artistic gifts mean to you on a soul level? And how do you express your gratitude?

GODIVA GODDESS: “It means everything to me. I love that I was created to create. Art is therapy for me, it’s calming, healing, and gives me a sense of peace.

“My art is my release. It’s how I grieve, how I celebrate, how I process life. It speaks for me when I can’t find the words.

“I express my gratitude by showing up for it. By staying true to it. By pouring my heart into every detail and letting it be honest. Creating is how I stay grounded—it’s where I feel most like myself.”

______________________________________________________________________________________________

In closing, the Arts Insider wonders if there have ever been any particular face to face interactions…any life-affirming comments expressed from clients while talking with the artist at one of her art festival booths, which the Godiva Goddess treasures the memory of to this day?

“Yes,” she replies. “One that’s always stayed with me is when a woman stood in front of one of my pieces and began to cry. She looked at it for a long time and said, ‘This feels like me.’ That moment reminded me that what I create has the power to touch someone’s spirit. That kind of connection is the deepest kind of reward.

“Another moment that always warms my heart,” she adds, “ is when little girls step into my booth at outdoor festivals. They look around wide-eyed and say, ‘I want to be an artist like you when I grow up.’ That right there—knowing my work is planting seeds in the next generation—that’s what keeps me going.”

WHAT: Textured Heritage art exhibition

WHEN: 05/06 through 05/10 @ 6:00PM, and Sunday, 05/11 @ 1:00PM

WHERE: Kentucky Performing Arts, 501 W. Main St., 40202 (*exhibition is in the MeX Theater)

TICKETS: Kentucky Performing Arts

*Recommended for all ages *Handicapped Accessible

*For additional information about this artist: www.godivagoddessart.com