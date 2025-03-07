Gallery | The ABBA Mania Tribute Brown Theatre PHOTOS BY: Gioia Patton By Jefferson|2025-03-07T18:38:26-05:00March 7, 2025|Community & Sisterhood, Digital Exclusives, Events| Share This Story! FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInPinterestEmail Related Posts Three Outstanding Women in the Arts among 2025 Louisville Visual Art Honorees March 6, 2025 | 0 Comments Show Her the Money: A Candid Conversation on Film, Funding, and Women Who Make It Happen March 3, 2025 | 0 Comments Breaking Barriers Both On and Off Screen: ‘Queen of the Ring’ Brings Wrestling Legend’s Story to Life in Louisville March 2, 2025 | 0 Comments