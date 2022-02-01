A Tribute to Lara MacGregor

We are mourning the loss of Hope Scarves founder Lara MacGregor, who died on January 18 from metastatic breast cancer. She was 45.

By Tiffany White

Lara MacGregor spent her career in nonprofits and fundraising. While she longed to start her own nonprofit, she never dreamed her own cancer journey would be the impetus that made it happen.

I had the pleasure of meeting Lara in 2018 when we honored her as our Most Admired Woman winner in the Community/Nonprofits category. Lara’s commitment and dedication could be seen in the work she did within our city and beyond. She started Hope Scarves as a way of providing support to cancer patients in treatment. Founded in 2012, the organization has sent over 20,000 scarves to people in every state and 29 countries who are facing more than 90 different types of cancer. The organization has also raised over $1.5 million to further metastatic breast cancer research. Last month, she was named the “L’Oreal Paris Woman of Worth” for her philanthropic work and service.

You may help continue Lara’s legacy by donating to Hope Scarves.