Get ready for an unforgettable experience that will light up your soul and inspire your spirit! The Roots 101 African American Museum is thrilled to present the FREE monthly Sankofa performances, a series of captivating events generously sponsored by The Community Foundation of Louisville. These enriching performances are designed to celebrate African American culture and heritage through powerful stories, music, and history.

Mark your calendars for the following dates and times:

– Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 12:00 PM

– Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 12:00 PM

– Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 2:00 PM

– Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 2:00 PM

Each performance will be held at the Roots 101 African American Museum, located at 124 North 1st Street, Louisville, KY. These events offer a unique opportunity to connect with the rich cultural heritage and history that the museum celebrates.

The Sankofa experience is more than just a performance; it’s a moment to reflect on the past, understand the present, and inspire the future. By attending these monthly events, you’ll be part of a community movement that honors and preserves African American history and culture.

The Roots 101 African American Museum, known for its dedication to educating and inspiring the community through the African American experience, provides the perfect setting for these performances. The museum’s mission to promote understanding and appreciation of African American history aligns seamlessly with the spirit of the Sankofa performances.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to The Community Foundation of Louisville for making these free Sankofa experiences possible for the community. Their support ensures that everyone has the opportunity to engage with these powerful cultural events.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be inspired and uplifted. Join us at the Roots 101 African American Museum for the Sankofa performances and be part of an enriching experience that celebrates history, culture, and community.