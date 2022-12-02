A Jewelry Store with a Story

Clater Jewelers In an age of impersonal, national jewelry stores, beautiful boutique-likeof fe rs a distinctly local, woman-owned shopping experience that has added sparkle to customers’ lives for almost 73 years.

Written by Megan Campbell | Cover photo by Kylene White | Detail photos by Clater Jewelers

Clater Jewelers has served generations of Louisville and Southern Indiana families as their trusted jeweler for brilliant diamonds, colored gemstones, beautiful fine jewelry and treasured gifts for decades. With a tradition of trust, high ethical standards, knowledge of products, services, and fair pricing, Clater Jewelers has provided a great value to customers since first opening in 1949.

Now approaching their 73rd anniversary, this family-owned business is owned and operated by Sallie Clater Baer (daughter of founder William Clater) and Megan Campbell Martin, who have both been with Clater Jewelers for 49 years.

“Our staff has over 180 years of combined experience,” Megan says. “Our knowledge of diamonds and jewelry helps us to serve our customers and find the perfect piece of jewelry, diamond or colored stone for their jewelry needs”.

Clater Jewelers is the only member of both the Independent Jewelers Organization (IJO) and the Retail Jewelers Organization (RJO) in Louisville, which gives exclusive access to the largest independent jewelry buying groups in the world. “We travel to multiple IJO and RJO jewelry buying shows every year, and we buy diamonds directly from Antwerp, Belgium, the Diamond Capital of the World,” Sallie says. “Belonging to these organizations and going to the buying shows, we can acquire many pieces that no one else carries. We can personally shop for our customers and handpick pieces to fit their personality.”

In addition to their IJO and RJO memberships, Clater Jewelers has a GIA (Gemological Institute of America) Graduate Gemologist on staff. Christy Martin Effinger, Megan’s daughter, spent one year in Carlsbad, California, to study diamonds and gemstones. She graduated with the prestigious Graduate Gemologist certification in October of 2009.

The highly trained staff works directly with customers to create custom pieces for any occasion. “We specialize in taking family jewelry and redesigning it into a piece you will love to wear. We understand how special family jewelry is to our customers and take special care to create exactly what they envision,” says Sallie.

Their unparalleled customer service guarantees you will be satisfied with your jewelry purchase. They take pride in all the repair services they provide, including insurance and estate appraisals, on-site jewelry repairs, expert pearl and bead restringing, machine engraving, all done in house. They provide complimentary jewelry inspection, repair estimates and jewelry cleaning.

“We are all passionate about our jobs, and we love jewelry! We are very customer-service focused, and many of our customers are like family,” Megan adds.

Clater Jewelers is truly a family jeweler. They are committed to helping their customers, treating them like family, continuing their education and providing the best jewelry at the best value. They also have a Better Business Bureau A+ rating.

Conveniently located in Westport Village, 1201 Herr Lane, Suite 170, Louisville, KY. Clater Jewelers is open from 10a.m.-5p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 A.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit claterjewelers.com.