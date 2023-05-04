5th Annual Roses & Rosé An event celebrating women and benefitting St. Vincent de Paul. Sponsored by Today’s Woman | @The Olmsted Photos by Bill Wine The event was held at The Olmsted and included brunch.The event was held at The Olmsted and included brunch.Fresh flowers adorned the table.Fresh flowers adorned the table.Fresh flowers adorned the table.Fresh flowers adorned the table.SignageSignageArt titled “You Are Enough” was a live auction item.Art titled “You Are Enough” was a live auction item.Jim and Catherine SmithJim and Catherine SmithSandi Passafiume and Carlene HerdeSandi Passafiume and Carlene HerdeTam Johnson, Tonda Helton, Jon’a Jointer Tyler and Charlene FishbackTam Johnson, Tonda Helton, Jon’a Jointer Tyler and Charlene FishbackHats by Bee Sweet were sold at the event.Hats by Bee Sweet were sold at the event.Bonnie Hennessy and Kristina KleinertBonnie Hennessy and Kristina KleinertToday’sWoman Roses & Rose Select BW jpg 11The event included a cocktail reception and a silent auction prior to the brunch and program.Today’sWoman Roses & Rose Select BW jpg 12Nancy Meurer, Maureen Lechleiter Jeannie Donovan, Anne Braun, Jeannine Oliver, Carol Melikian with Joan and Janice GillespieBetty Devereaux and Jerri QuillmanBetty Devereaux and Jerri QuillmanArtwork was part of the silent auction.Artwork was part of the silent auction.Ann Triebsch and Erin ZuberAnn Triebsch and Erin ZuberToday’sWoman Roses & Rose Select BW jpg 16Taylor Thomas, Alice Held, Pam Evans, Michele Janosek, Misty Wooden, Michelle Spurlock and Jennifer UriosteguiTonda Helton, Tracy Davis, Leigh Graf and Tam JohnsonTonda Helton, Tracy Davis, Leigh Graf and Tam JohnsonWine and derby hats dominated the event.Wine and derby hats dominated the event.Patricia Standard and Shandi DorseyPatricia Standard and Shandi DorseyDerby hats were included in the silent auction.Derby hats were included in the silent auction.The silent auction included this package from St. Vincent de Paul.The silent auction included this package from St. Vincent de Paul.Makenzie Smith opened the program.Makenzie Smith opened the program.St. Vincent de Paul Board Chair Jim Smith spoke.St. Vincent de Paul Board Chair Jim Smith spoke.Derby hats were easily spotted at the event.Derby hats were easily spotted at the event.The Roses & Rose’ event was heavily attended.The Roses & Rose’ event was heavily attended.The brunch included fruit.The brunch included fruit.Roasted potatoes were included in the brunch.Roasted potatoes were included in the brunch.Guests were attentive to speakers.Guests were attentive to speakers.Longtime SVDP supporter Donna Koenig delivered the blessing of food prayer.Longtime SVDP supporter Donna Koenig delivered the blessing of food prayer.Guests enjoyed the variety of food items.Guests enjoyed the variety of food items.The largest derby hat at the event.The largest derby hat at the event.Guests enjoyed the variety of food items.Guests enjoyed the variety of food items.Guests enjoyed the variety of the food items.Guests enjoyed the variety of the food items.Beautiful derby accessories were sold at the event.Beautiful derby accessories were sold at the event.Derby hats were offered for sale and some were included in the silent auction.Derby hats were offered for sale and some were included in the silent auction.A mirror reflected derby hat accessories.A mirror reflected derby hat accessories.Strawberry Sweet Joy homemade macarons were sold at the event.Strawberry Sweet Joy homemade macarons were sold at the event.Fresh flowers were placed near the front registration table.Fresh flowers were placed near the front registration table.Video screenVideo screenFaces in the crowdFaces in the crowdFaces in the crowdFaces in the crowdFaces in the crowdFaces in the crowdNailah Spencer-WHAS 11 was the moderator of the panel discussion event.Nailah Spencer-WHAS 11 was the moderator of the panel discussion event.Nailah Spencer-WHAS 11 gestured as she spoke.Nailah Spencer-WHAS 11 gestured as she spoke.Today’sWoman Roses & Rose Select BW jpg 45Far right side- Nailah Spencer-WHAS 11 was the panel moderator. Seated from left to the right; Shannon Caffee- domestic violence survivor, Danielle Bell- Program Manager, domestic violence shelter and Dominque Batts- Director of Housing and Services.Today’sWoman Roses & Rose Select BW jpg 46Seated from left to the right; Shannon Caffee- domestic violence survivor, Danielle Bell- Program Manager, domestic violence shelter and Dominque Batts- Director of Housing and Services. Danielle Bell answered a question posed by the moderator.Today’sWoman Roses & Rose Select BW jpg 47Shannon Caffee- domestic violence survivor, answered a question asked by the panel moderator as Danielle Bell- Program Manager, domestic violence shelter listened.Today’sWoman Roses & Rose Select BW jpg 48Far right side- Nailah Spencer-WHAS 11 was the panel moderator. Seated from left to the right; Shannon Caffee- domestic violence survivor, Danielle Bell- Program Manager, domestic violence shelter and Dominque Batts- Director of Housing and Services.Nailah Spencer-WHAS 11, the panel moderator, listened.Nailah Spencer-WHAS 11, the panel moderator, listened.Faces in the crowd.Faces in the crowd.Faces in the crowd.Faces in the crowd.Today’sWoman Roses & Rose Select BW jpg 52Executive Director / CEO of SVDP Dave Calzi smiled as he listened during the panel discussion.Faces in the crowd.Faces in the crowd.Nailah Spencer-WHAS 11, the panel moderator, listened.Nailah Spencer-WHAS 11, the panel moderator, listened.Faces in the crowd.Faces in the crowd.Barbara Sexton Smith- Deputy Mayor for Louisville, KY spoke.Barbara Sexton Smith- Deputy Mayor for Louisville, KY spoke.Barbara Sexton Smith- Deputy Mayor for Louisville, KY spoke.Barbara Sexton Smith- Deputy Mayor for Louisville, KY spoke.Many smiling faces could easily be spotted while Barbara Sexton Smith spoke.Many smiling faces could easily be spotted while Barbara Sexton Smith spoke.Today’sWoman Roses & Rose Select BW jpg 59Barbara Sexton Smith gestured as she asked guests for their financial support for SVDP.Guests pledged their financial support for SVDP.Guests pledged their financial support for SVDP.Today’sWoman Roses & Rose Select BW jpg 61Barbara Sexton Smith gestured as she asked guests for their financial support for SVDP.Guests lifted their numbers to pledge funds to SVDPGuests lifted their numbers to pledge funds to SVDPGuests lifter their numbers to pledge funds to SVDP.Guests lifter their numbers to pledge funds to SVDP.Barbara Sexton Smith and Lacey Smith shared a laugh while on stage.Barbara Sexton Smith and Lacey Smith shared a laugh while on stage.Lacey SmithLacey SmithFaces in the crowd.Faces in the crowd.Mckenzie Smith, Senior Development & Events, introduced Dave Calzi.Mckenzie Smith, Senior Development & Events, introduced Dave Calzi.David Calzi, Executive Director / CEO spoke as Donna Koenig stood by.David Calzi, Executive Director / CEO spoke as Donna Koenig stood by. By Sara Jessick|2023-05-04T12:11:55-04:00May 4, 2023|Events| Share This Story! FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInPinterestEmail Related Posts The Derby Diversity Week Fashion Show May 3, 2023 | 0 Comments WSYS Best Friends Thunder Brunch April 24, 2023 | 0 Comments Fascinator Affair 2023 April 24, 2023 | 0 Comments