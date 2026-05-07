Four Women, One Vision: Louisville Actresses Bring 4 Cups, No Filter to Life in Kentucky

By Chris James

In an industry where opportunities can feel limited and the path to visibility often depends on waiting for the “right” role, four Louisville-area women decided not to wait any longer. Instead, they created their own lane.

Actresses Tisha Carmel, Terri Kearney, Danielle Munday and Mary Hicks are starring in the original short film 4 Cups, No Filter, a Kentucky-shot production filmed at Local Press Coffee in Mount Washington.

More than just a short film, the project is a testament to what can happen when women take creative risks, lean into collaboration and tell stories on their own terms.

The film follows four women building a bond while creating something from the ground up – a storyline that mirrors the actresses’ own real-life experience producing the project.

“The purpose of this film is to tell an honest, character-driven story while also proving what can happen when women come together and create something from the ground up,” Carmel shared. “From writing to producing to performing, this project was about collaboration, voice and giving each character a moment to truly be seen.”

What began as a simple idea quickly evolved into a passion project rooted in authenticity. Rather than waiting for opportunities to appear, the women decided to write, produce, and perform in their own work.

“It started with a simple idea – to stop waiting for the right roles and create something of our own,” Carmel said. “The four of us came together from very different backgrounds, but we all shared the same goal – to build something meaningful and character-driven.”

What’s compelling about the cast is the diversity of experience they bring to the table. Outside of film, each woman balances a completely different career.

Carmel is a healthcare auditor. Kearney is a horse breeder and equestrian. Munday owns London Maid, a remote cleaning business, while Hicks works as a brain therapist.

Rooted in Bluegrass

For Carmel and the team, filming in Kentucky was never up for debate.

“We chose to film in Kentucky because it’s home,” she said. “It offers such a strong and often overlooked creative community. It was important to us to keep the production local and support the talent that’s already here, both in front of and behind the camera.”

By intentionally keeping the production local – from the coffee shop location to the people involved – the filmmakers created something deeply connected to the region.

“There’s something very real about this area,” Carmel explained. “It’s not polished in a way that feels manufactured, and that’s what makes it so interesting on screen.”

That authenticity extends beyond aesthetics. Kentucky’s collaborative spirit helped shape the production process itself.

“There’s a strong sense of community here,” Carmel said. “People here genuinely support each other, especially creatively, and that makes a huge difference when you’re building something from the ground up.”

Like many independent productions, 4 Cups, No Filter came with its own set of challenges.

Carmel explains a big barrier was access – access to opportunities, resources and the kind of roles that allow you to grow as an actor.

“It’s really easy to feel like you’re waiting for someone else to open a door for you,” she said.

Budget limitations, scheduling conflicts, and the demands of wearing multiple hats behind the scenes were all part of the process.

“Instead of letting that stop us, we used it as motivation to create something ourselves,” Carmel said.

That determination reflects a larger message the women hope audiences take away from the project.

“We want readers to know that women in film aren’t just showing up in front of the camera,” Carmel said. “We’re creating, producing, and shaping the stories from the ground up.”

What can audiences expect from 4 Cups, No Filter?

Carmel says can expect a “cozy and familiar” setting with characters that feel “real and layered.”

“There’s humor, personality, and some darker undertones that sneak up on you,” she said. “It’s not loud or over the top.”

The women are also eager to expand the project and connect with the broader community. Supporters interested in volunteering, attending screenings, or collaborating creatively are encouraged to get involved as the film grows.

Carmel adds what started as a small collaboration she hopes will grow into something the community feels connected to and part of.

At its core, 4 Cups, No Filter is about taking charge – something Carmel believes more women should embrace in every area of life.

“Don’t wait for permission because you probably won’t get it,” she said. “Start where you are, with what you have and build from there.”

Her message is a reminder that uncertainty is part of growth.

“You’re not supposed to have everything figured out. The confidence comes after you take the step, not before. And yes, it’s uncomfortable. That’s usually how you know you’re growing.”

Looking ahead, Carmel remains optimistic about what’s ahead for the film.

“If there’s one thing we’d add, it’s how much this project represents collaboration and trust,” she said. “Every person involved brought something meaningful to the table, and that’s what made it work.”

For four women who refused to wait for an invitation, 4 Cups, No Filter is already proving that sometimes the most meaningful opportunities are the ones you create yourself.

4 Cups, No Filter is currently in post-production. A release date for the short-film has not yet been announced. To get involved with this project or learn more, email Tisha at tishacarmel0731@gmail.com.