28th Birthday!
C E L E B R A T I N G
28 YEARS OF TODAY’S WOMAN AND OUR RIGHTS
February 13th, 2020 | Fraizer History Museum, 4th Floor Loft | 5:30 – 8 PM
Early Bird Tickets: $28 | Regular Ticket Sales Start January 13: $30
Join us on Galentine’s Day as we celebrate our 28th Birthday and the anniversary of the Women’s Rights Movement. You will spend your evening networking with the community, listening to motivational speakers, and have chances to win some amazing giveaways and door prizes.
MEET OUR SPEAKERS
Top of discussion: xxxxxxxx
Top of discussion: xxxxxxxx
Top of discussion: xxxxxxxx
MEET OUR VENDORS
Your content goes here. Edit or remove this text inline or in the module Content settings. You can also style every aspect of this content in the module Design settings and even apply custom CSS to this text in the module Advanced settings.
Your content goes here. Edit or remove this text inline or in the module Content settings. You can also style every aspect of this content in the module Design settings and even apply custom CSS to this text in the module Advanced settings.
Your content goes here. Edit or remove this text inline or in the module Content settings. You can also style every aspect of this content in the module Design settings and even apply custom CSS to this text in the module Advanced settings.
Your content goes here. Edit or remove this text inline or in the module Content settings. You can also style every aspect of this content in the module Design settings and even apply custom CSS to this text in the module Advanced settings.
Your content goes here. Edit or remove this text inline or in the module Content settings. You can also style every aspect of this content in the module Design settings and even apply custom CSS to this text in the module Advanced settings.
Your content goes here. Edit or remove this text inline or in the module Content settings. You can also style every aspect of this content in the module Design settings and even apply custom CSS to this text in the module Advanced settings.
Your content goes here. Edit or remove this text inline or in the module Content settings. You can also style every aspect of this content in the module Design settings and even apply custom CSS to this text in the module Advanced settings.
Your content goes here. Edit or remove this text inline or in the module Content settings. You can also style every aspect of this content in the module Design settings and even apply custom CSS to this text in the module Advanced settings.
Your content goes here. Edit or remove this text inline or in the module Content settings. You can also style every aspect of this content in the module Design settings and even apply custom CSS to this text in the module Advanced settings.
Your content goes here. Edit or remove this text inline or in the module Content settings. You can also style every aspect of this content in the module Design settings and even apply custom CSS to this text in the module Advanced settings.
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS
Grand Sponsor
Charity Voting Sponsor
Food Sponsor
Specialty Drink Sponsor
Speakers Sponsor
Swag Bag Sponsor
Photobooth Sponsor
PARKING
Fraizer History Museum
Fraizer Parking Lot
$9
0 Comments