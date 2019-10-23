28th Birthday!

Oct 23, 2019

C E L E B R A T I N G 

28 YEARS OF TODAY’S WOMAN AND OUR RIGHTS

February 13th, 2020 | Fraizer History Museum, 4th Floor Loft | 5:30 – 8 PM
Early Bird Tickets: $28 | Regular Ticket Sales Start January 13: $30

BUY TICKETS

Join us on Galentine’s Day as we celebrate our 28th Birthday and the anniversary of the Women’s Rights Movement. You will spend your evening networking with the community, listening to motivational speakers, and have chances to win some amazing giveaways and door prizes.

MEET OUR SPEAKERS

SUBMIT A QUESTION

MEET OUR VENDORS

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

Grand Sponsor

Charity Voting Sponsor

Food Sponsor

Specialty Drink Sponsor

Speakers Sponsor

Swag Bag Sponsor

Photobooth Sponsor

PARKING

Fraizer History Museum

Fraizer Parking Lot

$9

Harry Hibbs Co Lot

