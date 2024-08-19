VOLUNTEER

With over five years of nursing experience, a dedicated healthcare professional at UofL Health – Jewish Hospital also channels her passion into volunteering and mentorship. Marva Savage, a member of the IV Team, truly enjoys her profession but finds her deepest fulfillment in shaping the next generation. Witnessing firsthand the positive impact Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) has had on her two youngest children, Marva seized the opportunity to join the board at BBBS to influence the lives of children on a larger scale. Guided by the philosophy that “to whom much is given, much is expected,” Marva dedicates herself to making a difference in her community.

Marva’s journey to nursing is inspiring. A single mother of three, including a recent graduate from Northern Kentucky University and another full-time college student, she initially excelled in a career in pharmaceutical sales before deciding to reinvent herself. Returning to school to earn her nursing degree, she discovered a new passion and fulfilling career. Her dedication to continuous learning and improvement in her field is evident as she constantly seeks ways to enhance her skills and knowledge.

Beyond her professional life, Marva’s commitment to her community is unwavering. As a board member and mentor for BBBS, she actively volunteers and engages in various nonprofit activities, demonstrating her dedication to helping others. She also plays a significant role in caring for her elderly parents, ensuring their health and well-being.

Marva’s impact extends beyond her immediate family and professional circles, touching the lives of many in her community. Her selflessness and dedication to helping others make her a standout candidate in the Volunteer category for the Most Admired Woman Awards 2024. Her story of reinvention, service, and unwavering commitment to her community is truly inspiring.