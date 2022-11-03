2022 Miss Black Kentucky USA

Miss Black Kentucky USA Thepageant made its return last month after more than a decade-long hiatus.

Written by Diane R. Paylor | Photos by Terrence Humphrey

Executive Produced by Dr. Ashley Anderson, 15 women brought beauty, intelligence and elegance to the Memorial Auditorium stage and competed for scholarship money for their educational endeavors. The winners were selected from three age divisions – Nia Franklin (Teen), and Ariel Thompson (Miss), Dominique Joy Thompson (Ms). All three will represent Kentucky and compete in their respective age groups in the historic Miss Black USA Scholarship pageant in Washington, DC in the summer of 2023.