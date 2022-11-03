Detail image of Ariel being crowned for Miss Black Kentucky, November 2022 story.

Ariel Thompson being crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA. Ariel will represent Kentucky in the Miss Black USA competition.

The Miss Black Kentucky USA pageant made its return last month after more than a decade-long hiatus.

Written by Diane R. Paylor | Photos by Terrence Humphrey

Executive Produced by Dr. Ashley Anderson, 15 women brought beauty, intelligence and elegance to the Memorial Auditorium stage and competed for scholarship money for their educational endeavors. The winners were selected from three age divisions – Nia Franklin (Teen), and Ariel Thompson (Miss), Dominique Joy Thompson (Ms). All three will represent Kentucky and compete in their respective age groups in the historic Miss Black USA Scholarship pageant in Washington, DC in the summer of 2023.

 

Detail image of the Miss Black Kentucky pageant winners with the judges for Miss Black Kentucky, November 2022 story.

Winners with their judges (from left): Jamon Brown, Lauren Muir, Jean West, Harlina Trumbo, Shakoala Pinero, Fred Crider.

 

Detail image of Alyesse Coonrod for Miss Black Kentucky, November 2022 story.

Alyesse Coonrod in the Onstage Interview Competition.

 

Detail image of Demetria Snorton for Miss Black Kentucky, November 2022 story.

Demetria Snorton feature performance.

 

Detail image of Jade Spaulding for Miss Black Kentucky, November 2022 story.

Jade Spaulding in Lifestyle and Fitness.

 

Detail image of Contestants in evening wear for Miss Black Kentucky, November 2022 story.

All contestants in evening wear on stage.

 

Detail image of contestants wearing sponsorship tee shirts for Miss Black Kentucky, November 2022 story.

Contestants in their MPower6 (official fitness sponsor) T-shirts.

 

Detail image of Ariel with Lanisha and Sherae for Miss Black Kentucky, November 2022 story.

Ariel Thompson (center) with 1st runner up Lanisha Porter (right) and 2nd runner up Sherae Brackens (left).

 

Detail image of Joy with Mashayla and Shekinah for Miss Black Kentucky, November 2022 story.

Dominique Joy Thompson (center) with 1st runner up Mashayla Hays (left) and Shekinah Prewitt (right).

 

Detail image of Joy being crowned for Miss Black Kentucky, November 2022 story.

Dominique Joy Thompson being crowned Ms. Black Kentucky USA.

 

Detail image of Nia Franklin with Bria Byrd for Miss Black Kentucky, November 2022 story.

Nia Franklin with 1st runner up Bria Byrd.

 

Detail image of Nia being crowned for Miss Black Kentucky, November 2022 story.

Nia Franklin being crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA Talented Teen.

 

Detail image of Dr. Ashley Anderson with the winners for Miss Black Kentucky, November 2022 story.

Pageant director Dr. Ashley Anderson with the Miss Black Kentucky USA pageant winners.