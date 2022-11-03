Ariel Thompson being crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA. Ariel will represent Kentucky in the Miss Black USA competition.
The Miss Black Kentucky USA pageant made its return last month after more than a decade-long hiatus.
Written by Diane R. Paylor | Photos by Terrence Humphrey
Executive Produced by Dr. Ashley Anderson, 15 women brought beauty, intelligence and elegance to the Memorial Auditorium stage and competed for scholarship money for their educational endeavors. The winners were selected from three age divisions – Nia Franklin (Teen), and Ariel Thompson (Miss), Dominique Joy Thompson (Ms). All three will represent Kentucky and compete in their respective age groups in the historic Miss Black USA Scholarship pageant in Washington, DC in the summer of 2023.
Winners with their judges (from left): Jamon Brown, Lauren Muir, Jean West, Harlina Trumbo, Shakoala Pinero, Fred Crider.
Alyesse Coonrod in the Onstage Interview Competition.
Demetria Snorton feature performance.
Jade Spaulding in Lifestyle and Fitness.
All contestants in evening wear on stage.
Contestants in their MPower6 (official fitness sponsor) T-shirts.
Ariel Thompson (center) with 1st runner up Lanisha Porter (right) and 2nd runner up Sherae Brackens (left).
Dominique Joy Thompson (center) with 1st runner up Mashayla Hays (left) and Shekinah Prewitt (right).
Dominique Joy Thompson being crowned Ms. Black Kentucky USA.
Nia Franklin with 1st runner up Bria Byrd.
Nia Franklin being crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA Talented Teen.
Pageant director Dr. Ashley Anderson with the Miss Black Kentucky USA pageant winners.