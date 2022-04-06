Sponsored by Today’s Woman | Produced by Christine Fellingham
Models provided by Heyman Talent
Photos by Kylene White

KDF FASHION Show-6010

The Today's Woman WeSeeYouSis booth at the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6016

Today's Woman Sales Executive Pamela Harrison flips through the Derby issue at the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6023

WeSeeYouSis pens at the Today's Woman booth at the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6027

KDF FASHION Show-6035

Kentucky Derby Festival Phillies, Traci Stemmie and Shannon Adkins

KDF FASHION Show-6037

Anna Wingate and Mary Ann Libs

KDF FASHION Show-6042

WHAS anchor Claudia Coffey introduces the 2022 KDF fashion show.

KDF FASHION Show-6052

KDF President and CEO Matthew Gibson enjoys the KDF fashion show.

KDF FASHION Show-6057

KDF Fashion Show committee chair, Brian Walters, left, keeps an eye on the runway.

KDF FASHION Show-6061

T Bain and Co Chief of Sponsorships and Strategic Partnerships Kristin Warfield holds court.

KDF FASHION Show-6066

The T Bain and Co. Team.

KDF FASHION Show-6075

Louisville City FC Players warmed up the crowd at the 2022 KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6087

Louisville City FC players warmed up the crowd at the 2022 KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6091

Louisville City FC players warmed up the crowd at the 2022 KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6101

Louisville City FC players warmed up the crowd at the 2022 KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6112

Crowd favorite Kurt Roberson strutted his first look from Macy's at the 2022 KDF Fashion Show. Macys.com.

KDF FASHION Show-6127

Heyman Talent models Olivia and Kris in AFM Threads at the 2022 KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6128

Heyman Talent models Olivia and Kris in AFM Threads at the 2022 KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6137

Heyman Talent model Sara in a top and skirt from Mamili in Nulu (Mamil502.com).

KDF FASHION Show-6138

Heyman Talent model Shanna in a big brim from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) and Pretty is As Pretty Does (shopprettyisasprettydoes.com).

KDF FASHION Show-6159

Heyman Talent model Lauren in a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) and a maxi dress from Guess (Guess.com).

KDF FASHION Show-6164

Heyman Talent model Kourtney in a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) and a ruched dress from Da Da Apparel in New Albany (dadaapparelco.com).

KDF FASHION Show-6169

Heyman Talent model Cassie in a fringed red dress from Charlie's Boutique at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

KDF FASHION Show-6180

Heyman Talent model Cassie in a red fringed dress from Charlie's Boutique at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

KDF FASHION Show-6184

Heyman Talent model Laura in a two-piece dress from Magnolia and Fig in Middletown (Magnoliaandfigboutique.com).

KDF FASHION Show-6189

Heyman Talent model Laura in a two-piece dress from Magnolia and Fig in Middletown (Magnoliaandfigboutique.com).

KDF FASHION Show-6197

Heyman Talent model Dominique Joy in a Vince Camuto jumpsuit from Macy's Oxmoor in the Macy's KDF Fashion Show (macys.com).

KDF FASHION Show-6204

Heyman Talent model Melissa in a hat from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) and Calvin Klein dress from Macy's Oxmoor (macys.com) in the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6213

Heyman Talent model Dominique Joy in a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) and a Vince Camuto jumpsuit from Macy's Oxmoor (macy's.com) in the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6217

Heyman Talent models in looks from Macy's Oxmoor (macys.com) and fascinators from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) in the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6219

Heyman Talent models in looks from Macy's Oxmoor (macys.com) and fascinators from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) in the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6224

KDF FASHION Show-6237

Heyman Talent models Nicole and Kourtney in AFM Threads looks during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6251

Heyman Talent models Madeline, Kneisha and Li Ying in looks from AFM Threads during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6254

Heyman Talent models Madeline, Kneisha and Li Ying in looks from AFM Threads during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6260

Heyman Talent models Olivia and Sue in fascinators from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) and looks from AFM Threads in the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6263

Heyman Talent models Olivia and Sue in fascinators from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) and looks from AFM Threads in the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6271

Heyman Talent model Kris Stein in a look from AFM Threads in the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6273

Heyman Talent model Kris Stein in a look from AFM Threads in the Macy's KDF Fashion Show

KDF FASHION Show-6282

Heyman Talent model Kris Stein wows the crowd with a few flips in a look from AFM Threads in the Macy's KDF Fashion Show

KDF FASHION Show-6310

Heyman Talent model Zuri in a dress and necklace from Mamili boutique in Nulu (mamili502.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6313

Model Dominique Joy in a two-piece dress from Mamili boutique in Nulu (Mamili502.com) and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6321

Model Dominique Joy in a two-piece dress from Mamili boutique in Nulu (Mamili502.com) and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6328

Heyman Talent model Beth models a two-piece dress from Mamili boutique in Nulu (Mamili502.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6332

Heyman Talent model Beth models a two-piece dress from Mamili boutique in Nulu (Mamili502.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6345

Heyman Talent model Sara in a top, skirt and necklace from Mamili boutique in Nulu (Mamili502.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6358

Heyman Talent models in dresses from Mamili boutique in Nulu (Mamali502.com) and fascinators from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) and bags from Radley London at Macy's (Macys.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6374

Heyman Talent model Cassie in a romper from Pretty is As Pretty Does (shopprettyisasprettydoes.com) and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6377

Heyman Talent model Shanna in a dress from Pretty is as Pretty Does (shopprettyisasprettydoes.com) and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Spring Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6392

Heyman Talent model Nicole in a romper from Sapphire on Spring in Jeffersonville (sapphireboutique.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6394

Heyman Talent model Nicole in a romper from Sapphire on Spring in Jeffersonville (sapphireboutique.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6402

Heyman Talent model Li Ying in a dress from Sapphire on Spring in Jeffersonville, IN, and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6414

Heyman Talent model Madeline in a romper from Sapphire on Spring in Jeffersonville, IN, (sapphireboutique.com) and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) in the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6417

Heyman Talent model Kneisha in a jumpsuit from Sapphire on Spring in Jeffersonville, IN, (sapphireboutique.com) and a hat from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6427

Heyman Talent model Sue in a jumpsuit from Sapphire on Spring in Jeffersonville, IN, (sapphireboutique.com) and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6434

Heyman Talent model Olivia in a shorts suit from Sapphire on Spring in Jeffersonville, IN, (sapphireboutique.com) and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6442

Heyman Talent model Laura in a jumpsuit from Sapphire on Spring in Jeffersonville, IN, (sapphireboutique.com) and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Spring Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6458

Heyman Talent model Tana in a dress from Guess (Guess.com) and a hat from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com).

KDF FASHION Show-6461

Heyman Talent model Kelsey in a dress from Guess (Guess.com) and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com).

KDF FASHION Show-6471

Heyman Talent model Michelle in a dress from Guess (Guess.com) and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6479

Heyman Talent model Lauren in a maxi dress from Guess (Guess.com) and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6487

Heyman Talent model Lauren in a maxi dress from Guess (Guess.com) and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6493

Heyman Talent model Lauren in a maxi dress from Guess (Guess.com) and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6502

Heyman Talent model Cassie in a two-piece look from Noted (styledbynoted.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6510

Heyman Talent model Kourtney in a ruched dress from Da Da Apparel in New Albany IN (DaDaApparelco.com) and a hat from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6515

Heyman Talent model Li Ying in a two-piece look from Da Da Apparel in New Albany, IN, (Dadaapparelco.com) and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com).

KDF FASHION Show-6526

Heyman Talent model Kneisha in a dress from Da Da Apparel Co (dadaapparelco.com) in New Albany, IN, and a fascinator from The Hat Girls (thehatgirls.com) during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6538

Heyman Talent model Olivia in a three-piece look from Da Da Apparel Co (dadaapparelco.com) in New Albany, IN, during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6542

Heyman Talent model Olivia in a three-piece look from Da Da Apparel Co (dadaapparelco.com) in New Albany, IN, during the Macy's KDF Fashion Show

KDF FASHION Show-6548

Heyman Talent models walk the runway during the 2022 Macy's Kentucky Derby Festival Fashion Show at Caesar's Casino in Southern Indiana.

KDF FASHION Show-6553

Heyman Talent models walk the runway during the 2022 Macy's Kentucky Derby Festival Fashion Show at Caesar's Casino in Southern Indiana

KDF FASHION Show-6565

Heyman Talent models in their Macy's eveningwear and KDF t-shirt finale looks at the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6571

Heyman Talent models in their Macy's eveningwear (macys.com) and KDF t-shirt (kdf.org) finale looks at the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6578

Heyman Talent models in their Macy's eveningwear (macys.com) and KDF t-shirt (kdf.org) finale looks at the Macy's KDF Fashion Show

KDF FASHION Show-6599

Jessica from featured performers from Wax Factory closes out the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6608

Heyman Talent models in their Macy's eveningwear (macys.com) and KDF t-shirt (kdf.org) finale looks at the Macy's KDF Fashion Show

KDF FASHION Show-6614

Heyman Talent models in their Macy's eveningwear (macys.com) and KDF t-shirt (kdf.org) finale looks at the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6635

Heyman Talent models in their Macy's eveningwear (macys.com) and KDF t-shirt (kdf.org) finale looks at the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6649

The crowd applauds at the close of the 2022 Macy's KDF Fashion Show sponsored by Today's Woman and produced by Today's Woman's Christine Fellingham.

KDF FASHION Show-6665

Heyman Talent model Destiny hugs a KDF staffer at the close of the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6670

Crowd favorite Heyman Talent model and actor Kurt Roberson greets a former Heyman Talent model at the close of the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6674

Heyman Talent model Cassie hugs a KDF staffer at the wrap of the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6678

Crowd favorite Heyman Talent model and actor Kurt Roberson chats up the crowd at the close of the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6686

Crowd favorite Heyman Talent model Kris Stein poses with fans at the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6689

Today's Woman Sales Executive Pamela Harrison and guest at the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6691

Today's Woman staffers at the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

KDF FASHION Show-6695

Heyman Talent model Kris Stein and Today's Woman sales executive Jazzlin Hamilton at the close of the Macy's KDF Fashion Show.

