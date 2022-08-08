2022 Black Business Scene | Tiffany Felts: Park Community Credit Union

Getting Down to Business

Written by Tiffany White | Photo provided by Park Community Credit Union

As the only Community Development Credit Union (CDCU) and the largest Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) in Kentucky, Park Community is dedicated to supporting underserved communities and creating an inclusive economy by promoting equal opportunities for economic growth and development. Our commitment to make transformative investments in our local communities promote economic growth by financing businesses, creating jobs, and rebuilding neighborhoods.