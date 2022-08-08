Getting Down to Business
Written by Tiffany White | Photo provided by Park Community Credit Union
Sponsored by: Park Community Credit Union | 6101 Fern Valley Rd, Louisville, KY 40228 | Phone: (502) 968-3681 | Website: ParkCommunity.com
As the only Community Development Credit Union (CDCU) and the largest Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) in Kentucky, Park Community is dedicated to supporting underserved communities and creating an inclusive economy by promoting equal opportunities for economic growth and development. Our commitment to make transformative investments in our local communities promote economic growth by financing businesses, creating jobs, and rebuilding neighborhoods.
“We are proud to support and impact DE&I Initiatives by bridging banking gaps for minority-owned small businesses and generating economic opportunities for all marginalized communities.”