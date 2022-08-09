2022 Black Business Scene | Myra Rock: Norton Healthcare

Norton Healthcare’s Commitment to Black-Owned Businesses

Written by Tiffany White | Photo provided by Norton Healthcare

Sponsored by: Institute for Health Equity, a part of Norton Healthcare | 200 E Chestnut St, Louisville, Kentucky, 40202 | Phone: (502) 629-1234 | Website: NortonHealthcare.com

When Black businesses flourish, so does our community. Small businesses and entrepreneurs have been longtime wealth builders in our society. Supporting Black-owned businesses supports the creation of jobs, meaningful savings, property ownership, credit building, financial stability, and generational wealth. Our support of Black business positively contributes to improved health outcomes in the Black community. Individuals are able to provide better care for their families and children, resulting in longer, happier, healthier lives. Norton Healthcare celebrates and recognizes the invaluable contributions of these business owners and the important role they play in closing the gap.