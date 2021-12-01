The 30th Anniversary Relaunch Issue Is Out!

Dec 1, 2021 | Featured

On the cover: Today’s Woman Owner and Publisher Tawana Bain launches the magazine into a new era of Sisterhood as we celebrate 30m years of empowering women in the community. Tawana is wearing: Christian Siriano dress, $4,000, at Glasscock Women’s Apparel. Steve Madden shoes, $159, at Dillard’s. Synthetic topaz cocktail ring, $27.50, at Macy’s. Gypsy cuff, at Rodeo Drive; 18K yellow gold and diamond ring, $2,295, at Davis Jewelers.

This month we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Today’s Woman magazine and relaunching with a new look, new editorial content, new events, and, most importantly, a new vision for sisterhood across all platforms and across all facets of life, because we at Today’s Woman believe:

“This isn’t a magazine. This is a movement.”

And we want you to join the movement! Join our sisterhood!
#weseeyousis

FEATURED IN THIS ISSUE:

• Go In the Kitchen with Damaris Phillips! — In her inaugural column, the Food Network star offers super simple (and fun) holiday party ideas to kick-off the season.

• Deck the Halls Without Dating Your Decor — Check out 5 fresh ideas for updating your festive holiday home looks.

• Back in the Saddle with Jean West — In her inaugural column about family life, Jean West shares the life lessons she and her sons learned from playing polo.

• Party Like it’s 2022 — Find fashion inspiration for a New Year’s outfit that will make heads turn.

• Are You Drinking too Much?In our new Health Check column, learn how to recognize if you are overindulging, and read tips on how you can limit your alcohol consumption and feel better.

Crusading for Justice After the death of Tyree Smith, resident Jackie Floyd is on a mission to bring comfort to the families of the Russell neighborhood.

• Today’s Woman Turns 30! Take a trip down memory lane with us, reflecting on some of our greatest covers as we celebrate 30 years of empowerment. Do you spot someone you know — or maybe yourself? Also, hear from Owner Tawana Bain about the new direction of the magazine and Sisterhood movement.

And so much more! Check out all that is new, and let us know what you think!

YOU ARE INVITED

Join us as we celebrate 30 years and a whole new direction!

•  See the Premiere of the Today’s Woman Show and be a part of the live studio audience! Hear from owner Tawana Bain about the new direction of the magazine, and meet women featured in the December issue.
• Check out a New Gift Line! “We see you, Sis!” merchandise is the perfect gift for every woman in your life.
• Take a breather from all the hustle and bustle of the season, have a drink and unwind with other smart, funny women.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12 • 1-3PM • Marketplace Restaurant, 651 South 4th Street
Register here for this FREE event!

 

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *