Backstage Pass — Give the Gift of Experiences this Holiday Season

Flame Run Gallery’s Blow Your Own Glass Artwork

In this interactive experience, Flame Run Gallery offers patrons a chance to try their hands at the art of blown glass.

You can choose from a variety of ornaments (I still treasure mine, which was created over 15 years ago!) and seasonal decorative objects to glasses and small bowls and vases. Creation can take anywhere from 15-45 minutes.

“We have families who have been coming to make ornaments every year since we opened. I love seeing the kids grow up and catching up with our friends and clients, and seeing pictures of their trees just covered with ornaments they’ve made over the years,” says Tiffany M. Ackerman, Flame Run Gallery director and business manager.

Due to COVID-19, the blow-your-own experience has been altered to a design-your-own interactive activity, where you choose your colors and design your piece, and then watch Flame Run’s glass artists bring your piece to life for you.

WHEN: Tuesday-Friday 10am-4pm; Saturday 10am-5pm; Sunday 12:30pm-5pm

WHERE: Glassworks Building, 815 West Market St.

COST: Pieces range from $40-$100

Contact: 502.584.5353 or 502.584.5332, reservations recommended.