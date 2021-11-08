Today’s Woman @ The Woodford Reserve Polo Cup

On September 11th, the Today’s Woman team treated our guests to an exclusive brunch and tailgating experience at the Woodford Reserve Polo Cup, presented by The Trifecta at Oxmoor Farm.

The afternoon featured beautiful décor and a chef-prepared meal. Tawana Bain, publisher of Today’s Woman, says her goal is to foster strong connections with the community and elevate the presence of our publication. “That means being in spaces that will give our guests an opportunity to ‘sit at tables’ and meet people from diverse backgrounds. We really enjoy making introductions and fostering relationships with women from different backgrounds. And when you place them in a setting as fun as polo, the inhibitions are out the window and the sisterhood begins,” she says.