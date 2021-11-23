These Teens Are Giving Kids a Reason to Smile

By the time you finish reading this article, someone in the world will be born with a cleft condition. Depending on which country they’re in, they might have surgery for a new smile right away — or not at all. Ainsley Wuerth, 19, and her sister Ellie, 17, want to help change this situation.

“I was surprised by how common cleft conditions are,” Ainsley says. “Once I learned how many children live with cleft conditions in developing countries and how much we could make a difference, I knew I wanted to help out.”

Ainsley was a freshman at Assumption High School when she joined the school’s club for Operation Smile, a global surgical nonprofit that provides cleft surgery and ongoing care for people in limited resource environments.

“I remember being in seventh grade and she would come home talking about Operation Smile,” Ellie said. “It made me excited to get involved, too.”

The sisters’ initial enthusiasm and involvement have only grown in the years since then. Ainsley, now a sophomore at the University of Kentucky, was co-president of Assumption’s club during her last two years of high school and is a current member of Operation Smile’s college Student Leadership Council. Ellie, a senior at Assumption, is the school’s Operation Smile club president and a member of the organization’s Southern Region Student Leadership Council for high schoolers.