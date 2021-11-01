The New Issue Is Out!

In the November issue, we feature incredible women who have endured difficulties that some of us couldn’t imagine experiencing. Arlena Johnson, one of the women we highlight in our 15 Percent feature, was diagnosed with a central nervous system disorder that causes pain and limits her mobility. Despite her difficulties, she completed the coursework necessary to earn her bachelor’s degree and compete in the Ms. Veteran America pageant.

Brooke Forde, our cover model and Olympic medalist, shared the struggles she had in dealing with the pressures of being an elite athlete. Experiencing fear is normal and setbacks are inevitable — but holding yourself back isn’t the solution. If you’ve put yourself on lockdown, now is the time to break the chains and let your star shine bright.

ALSO INCLUDED IN THIS ISSUE:

• Wearing Your Story on Your Sleeves. An up-close at the language of tattoos.

• The Gratitude Project. Be inspired to write a note of gratitude to someone special in your life. Take a look at these lovely letters written by women in our community.

• A Different Kind of Feast. Add pizazz to your Thanksgiving dinner with help from these chefs.

• They’re Giving Kids a Reason to Smile. Ainsley and Ellie Wuerth want to bring awareness to a serious health condition affecting children globally.

• And much more!

P.S. Next month we will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Today’s Woman magazine with a grand relaunch, featuring a new design, new features, a special event, and a continued commitment to Sisterhood! Make sure to check it out!