The Gratitude Project — Letters to Those We Appreciate

Evon’s gratitude letter to Julie Lavalle Jones.

DEAR JULIE,

When we began working together at the Self-Help Credit Union in Durham, North Carolina, I admired your ability to listen and ask provocative questions that made everyone think. You also became my mentor. I was president of a nonprofit community development corporation in Henderson, N.C., where we built 17 units of single-family housing and rehabbed an old JCPenny building. You helped me through the contract negotiations.

While working as a community development non-profit president in Winston-Salem, I can remember talking to a national developer and you being the one who made sure we negotiated the best deal for the community-based non-profit. You would drive to Winston-Salem from Durham, N.C., to meet with me and get the details of the project finance and the logistics of development. You made sure I knew my own numbers on a project before discussing them with bankers and other developers. Your diligence made me a better developer and allowed me to help communities across the state.

You empowered me by teaching me to fish! You love and empower people all over this world and only God would make you the only person I knew when I moved to Louisville. What a jewel you are and a great person to know! Louisville may love you as the developer of Whiskey Row, but I have 20 years of gratefulness to you for enriching my life and those of the communities I have been able to serve.

THANK YOU,

EVON